Axiom Presents "Benefits and Advantages of a Unified Platform Approach to Global Studies" at BIO Digital 2021

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics ("Axiom"), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations, will be exhibiting at BIO Digital 2021, the world's largest virtual biotech partnering and education event. Welcoming thousands of global biotech leaders and innovators from June 14 to 18, this year's conference will spotlight biotech's transformative role and impact on today's four key challenges – COVID, social justice, the economy and climate change.



During the event, Axiom will have an on-demand presentation available for viewing titled "Benefits and Advantages of a Unified Platform Approach to Global Studies", presented by Axiom's Heather DiFruscia, Associate Director of RTSM/IWRS and Brian Dempster, Senior Director of Global Clinical Management. This session will highlight the critical challenges of conducting studies globally and demonstrate how a truly unified eClinical platform can tackle these challenges.

"Regulatory differences in each region is the biggest obstacle to overcome if you are setting up a global study for the first time," Dempster shared. "You cannot superimpose your understanding and expectations of one region on another since global studies are beyond just an expansion of a regional study scaled up to a global scope. It is important to understand and appreciate the nuanced cultural differences in those regions, particularly if you are looking to set up a global trial outside your region for the first time. Working with a partner who already has the global experience and local expertise is highly recommended."

“When conducting global studies, there are many roadblocks including managing and monitoring global patient data and establishing communication standards,” DiFruscia commented. “A truly unified platform can bring you the drill-down and global awareness of your critical data with real-time notifications. With real-time visibility into your study data and site activities, your team can identify and make course corrections or adjustments sooner. In our presentation, we will demonstrate some of the critical modules from our Fusion eClinical Suite that help you to tackle these challenges head on.”

