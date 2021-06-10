The Podcast Market is expected to grow by $ 630.25 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 24% during the forecast period

New York, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Podcast Market in Europe 2021-2025 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06071961/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the podcast market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to the internet and an increase in number of subscription services. In addition, the rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to the internet is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The podcast market in Europe analysis includes the format segment and geographic landscape.



The podcast market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Geographic Landscape

• Spain

• Sweden

• UK

• Switzerland

• Rest of Europe

• Formats

• Interviews

• Conversational

• Solo

• Panels

• Repurposed content



This study identifies the growth in mobile advertisement spendingas one of the prime reasons driving the podcast market growth n Europe during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on podcast market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Podcast market sizing in Europe

• Podcast market forecast in Europe

• Podcast market industry analysis in Europe



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading podcast market vendors in Europe that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Aspiro AB, Audioboom Group Plc, British Broadcasting Corp., Deezer SA, Guardian Media Group Plc, SoundCloud Ltd., and Spotify Technology SA. Also, the podcast market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

