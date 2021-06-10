The Global Remanufactured Automotive Parts Market is expected to grow by $ 10.55 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

New York, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Remanufactured Automotive Parts Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06071960/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the remanufactured automotive parts market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the aging vehicle fleet and an increase in vehicle miles driven. In addition, the aging vehicle fleet is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The remanufactured automotive parts market analysis includes the vehicle type segment and geographic landscape.



The remanufactured automotive parts market is segmented as below:

By Geographic Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



By Vehicle Type

• Passenger cars

• Commercial Vehicles



This study identifies the high reliance on IC engines for mechanizing vehiclesas one of the prime reasons driving the remanufactured automotive parts market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on remanufactured automotive parts market covers the following areas:

• Remanufactured automotive parts market sizing

• Remanufactured automotive parts market forecast

• Remanufactured automotive parts market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading remanufactured automotive parts market vendors that include Aer Manufacturing, LP, ATC Drivetrain, BBB Industries LLC, Borg Automotive AS, Cardone Industries Inc., Daimler Trucks North America LLC (Detroit Diesel Corp.), Jasper Engines and Transmissions, Renault SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the remanufactured automotive parts market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

