Wellteq to Integrate Digital Vaccination Records Through Strategic Partnership With CANImmunize

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellteq Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTC:WTEQF), (the “Company” or “Wellteq”) is pleased to announce the Company has signed a letter of intent (the “LOI”) detailing the general terms of a strategic partnership with CANImmunize Inc., an Ottawa-based technology company specializing in immunization software solutions. The strategic partnership will create varied offerings incorporating digital vaccination records and enterprise wellness for a variety of corporate customers initially across Canada and Asia Pacific, then more broadly.

Due to COVID-19, countries and organizations are facing immediate challenges in creating immunization information systems that can effectively and accurately track vaccinations. The return to normal activities and the migration of people across regional and national borders and the increasingly fragmented nature of immunization practice with individuals receiving information from multiple different providers are major obstacles to having comprehensive immunization status.

The CANImmunize team has over a decade of experience developing digital immunization solutions for businesses, health care organizations and governments, including COVID-19 vaccination software. CANImmunize has developed the internationally recognized CANImmunize app, a pan-Canadian digital immunization tracking system that helps Canadians keep track of their vaccinations with a mobile app and web portal. Users of the CANImmunize app can see their immunization records, get accurate information on vaccinations, receive reminders about immunizations and alerts about vaccine-preventable diseases. The app is recognized by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control as a model for consumer facing immunization solutions and canimmunize.ca is certified by the WHO VaccineSafetyNet.

“CANImmunize is excited to collaborate with Wellteq on this strategic partnership,” stated Dr. Kumanan Wilson, CEO of CANImmunize and a physician-researcher at The Ottawa Hospital. “The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of keeping employees safe and healthy. We look forward to combining our 10 years’ experience in developing immunization solutions with Wellteq’s expertise to ensure the well-being of employees.”

Scott Montgomery, CEO of Wellteq, stated, “The days of prescribing pills as the default form of healthcare are coming to an end. The transformation of healthcare to being more proactive and preventive is here, it’s happening now. By offering vaccination records seamlessly alongside wellness coaching, we offer employers and insurers the best proactive and preventive healthcare available. Wellteq is incredibly excited to offer this integrated healthcare solution across APAC, Canada and soon globally.”

About CANImmunize Inc.

CANImmunize is a science-based technology company specializing in immunization software. The team has over 10 years’ experience developing digital immunization solutions for businesses, health care organizations and governments, including COVID-19 vaccination software, tracking and other immunization needs. It developed the internationally-recognized CANImmunize app, a pan-Canadian digital immunization tracking system that helps Canadians keep track of their vaccinations with a mobile app and web portal.

About Wellteq Digital Health Inc.

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. is a leading provider of corporate wellness solutions developed to provide data-driven personalized health and wellness coaching to engage its users in healthier behaviours. As an enterprise (business-to-business) model, Wellteq currently has two main sectors of customers: employers and insurance companies. Wellteq has secured a large multinational portfolio of customers, including UBS, DBS and Bupa Insurance, and reseller partners, like Willis Towers Watson, Advanced Human Imaging and Garmin. Wellteq is developing its newly acquired Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) platform for virtual care applications which will extend the Wellteq continuum of care from preventative wellness through to virtual healthcare.

