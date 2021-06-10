The Global Surface Inspection Market is expected to grow by $ 1.54 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period

New York, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surface Inspection Market 2021-2025 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06071958/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on surface inspection market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing advantages of surface inspection systems and technological advances in vision technology. In addition, the growing advantages of surface inspection systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The surface inspection market analysis includes system segment and geographic landscape.



The surface inspection market is segmented as below:

By System

• Computer systems

• Camera system



By Geographic Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the advent of integrated Industry 4.0 and Quality 4.0 with IoTas one of the prime reasons driving the surface inspection market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on surface inspection market covers the following areas:

• Surface inspection market sizing

• Surface inspection market forecast

• Surface inspection market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading surface inspection market vendors that include Adept Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., IMS Messsysteme GmbH, ISRA VISION AG, Keyence Corp., Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Toshiba Corp. Also, the surface inspection market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

