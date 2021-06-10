A.F. Wendling Looks to Blue Ridge to Integrate Supply Chain Planning and Pricing Optimization for Food

ATLANTA, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Ridge, the breakthrough product that combines demand shaping for supply chain planning and pricing optimization, announced a partnership with A.F. Wendling, the largest independent family-owned and operated broadline food service distributor in West Virginia.



A.F. Wendling was experiencing significant loss annually due to shelf life and spoilage. Chris Wendling, President of A.F. Wendling shared, “We decided to partner with Blue Ridge to create a leaner replenishment cycle to mitigate overstock and waste on perishables. Additionally, the ease of managing broader SKU counts is a priority. With service level expectations in food distribution sitting at some of the highest of all industries, going from 98% to 99.5% can make a huge impact.”

Blue Ridge will solve many problems faced by A.F. Wendling and other food distributors by refining forecasting stock levels based on shortages, using science to put inventory dollars on best sellers, retire less popular items, and understanding performance on new product introductions.

A.F. Wendling serves the West Virginia, Virginia and border markets in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Maryland. They stock over 9,000 products and have access to thousands more, including fresh seafood, produce, dairy items and a growing line of non-foods products such as paper, chemicals and more.

Blue Ridge’s Supply Chain Planning solutions for food distributors create highly efficient inventory allocation and replenishment across all locations and channels, both downstream to customers and upstream with suppliers, creating rapid value and business resiliency. These solutions integrate seamlessly with Blue Ridge’s Pricing Optimization solutions, which thread the needle between forecasting, planning, sales and pricing to ensure that the demand fueled by pricing decisions can actually be met – as well as proactively shape demand and margins based on real-time inventory data.

About Blue Ridge

Achieving a resilient supply chain sits at the intersection of demand, price and inventory – where a company’s customers, suppliers and their operations meet. Blue Ridge’s cloud-native integrated planning and pricing platform gives Wholesale Distributors, Specialty Retailers and Discrete Manufacturers app simplicity that uniquely integrates data science-rich inventory forecasting capabilities with price optimization insights. From modeling, right-sizing inventory and seamless collaboration, Blue Ridge bases success off increases in customer profitability and service levels. Learn more at https://blueridgeglobal.com/ or request a demo at https://blueridgeglobal.com/request-demo/.

Media Contact:

Ed Rusch

CMO, Blue Ridge

Ed.Rusch@BlueRidgeGlobal.com