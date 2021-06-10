The Hunting Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 2.92 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period

New York, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hunting Equipment Market in Americas 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06071956/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on hunting equipment market in the Americas provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Americas market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of outdoor recreational activities, rise in the popularity of online sales, and rapid growth of the tourism industry. In addition, growing popularity of outdoor recreational activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The hunting equipment market in Americas analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The hunting equipment market in the Americas is segmented as below:

By Product

• Firearms

• Ammunition and accessories

• Archery equipment and knives



By Geographic Landscape

• US

• Canada

• Rest of Americas



This study identifies the growing prominence of hunters as conservationists as one of the prime reasons driving the hunting equipment market in Americas growth during the next few years. Also, innovation in ammunition designs, and increase in outdoor initiatives in the US will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on hunting equipment market in Americas covers the following areas:

• Hunting equipment market in Americas sizing

• Hunting equipment market in Americas forecast

• Hunting equipment market in Americas industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hunting equipment market in Americas vendors that include American Outdoor Brands Corp., BERETTA HOLDING SA, BPS Direct LLC, Buck Knives Inc., Easton Technical Products Inc., FeraDyne Outdoors, Plano Synergy Holding Inc., Spyderco Inc., Sturm Ruger and Co. Inc., and Vista Outdoor Inc. Also, the hunting equipment market in Americas analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

