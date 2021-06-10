The Global Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket Market is expected to grow by $ 4.97 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period

New York, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket Market 2021-2025 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06071952/?utm_source=GNW

97 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Our report on automotive brake components aftermarket market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of PARC vehicles and government measures to enhance the safety features in a vehicle. In addition, the increasing number of PARC vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive brake components aftermarket market analysis includes product and type segments and geographic landscape.



The automotive brake components aftermarket market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Brake pads

• Brake shoes

• Brake calipers

• Brake rotors

• Brake drums

• Brake hoses



By Geographic Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



By Vehicle Type

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



This study identifies the growing demand for automotive aftermarket components as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive brake components aftermarket market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive brake components aftermarket market covers the following areas:

• Automotive brake components aftermarket market sizing

• Automotive brake components aftermarket market forecast

• Automotive brake components aftermarket market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive brake components aftermarket market vendors that include Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Brembo Spa, First Brands Group, Hyundai Motor Co., Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Tenneco Inc., Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the automotive brake components aftermarket market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06071952/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________