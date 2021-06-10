The Semiconductor Market is expected to grow by $ 84.41 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

New York, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Semiconductor Market in East Asia 2021-2025 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06071912/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on semiconductor market in East Asia provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current East Asia market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the consumer electronics market, the growth of LED segment in South Korea (Republic of Korea), and sustainable growth in the global semiconductor industry. In addition, the growth of consumer electronics market is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The semiconductor market in East Asia analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The semiconductor market in East Asia is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Memory

• Foundry

• IDM



By Geographic Landscape

• China

• Taiwan

• Japan

• South Korea (Republic of Korea)

• Rest of East Asia



This study identifies the increase in the number of chip fabrication (FABS) worldwide as one of the prime reasons driving the semiconductor market in East Asia growth during the next few years. Also, developments in sensor technologies and communication devices, and rapid technological advances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on semiconductor market in East Asia covers the following areas:

• Semiconductor market in East Asia sizing

• Semiconductor market in East Asia forecast

• Semiconductor market in East Asia industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading semiconductor market in East Asia vendors that include GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc., MediaTek Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., SK HYNIX Inc., Sony Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, and TDK Corp. Also, the semiconductor market in East Asia analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

