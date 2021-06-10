Total Expert Launches TrueIntent to Help Financial Institutions Capture the Voice of the Customer

MINNEAPOLIS, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Expert , the CRM and customer engagement platform purpose-built for the financial services industry, today launched its voice of the customer module, TrueIntent, to empower financial institutions to capture zero-party data from customers, providing insight into customer needs and preferences to deliver a more authentic, relevant experience.



To boost a personalized engagement strategy while maintaining trust, one in four CMOs will turn to zero-party data in 2021, according to Forrester . Zero-party data refers to data intentionally shared by consumers with brands, like what TrueIntent will capture for Total Expert customers.

“With TrueIntent, our customers can eliminate the guesswork associated with personalizing and tailoring communications,” said Matt Tippets, chief product officer at Total Expert. “Getting insights directly from customers results in a true 360-degree view to enhance the overall journey--delivering a better customer experience with every touchpoint.”

The Total Expert TrueIntent module empowers financial services organizations to collect the voice of their customers through branded experiences, map survey fields directly to Total Expert, and leverage captured data as part of their ongoing customer engagement strategies.

Now, with TrueIntent, banks and lenders can personalize and target communications with the right message, at the right time. And by understanding customer motivations via zero-party data, they can supplement behavioral and transactional data for a more complete view of the customer.

Financial services marketers can now leverage the TrueIntent module to uncover data around:

Intent: Financial institutions can ask about and anticipate the financial needs of their customers and ensure they’re delivering timely communications around relevant products and services.





Financial institutions can ask about and anticipate the financial needs of their customers and ensure they’re delivering timely communications around relevant products and services. Satisfaction: Organizations can gauge customer perceptions of products and in-person experiences, so they can drive personalized communication and determine the next best engagement.





Organizations can gauge customer perceptions of products and in-person experiences, so they can drive personalized communication and determine the next best engagement. Feedback: By establishing clear feedback loops between customers and their relationship managers, like loan officers, financial institutions can document effective communication strategies and continually elevate the overall experience.



This release is the latest in a series of major innovations the company is announcing this year—platform expansions that are driving substantial growth for Total Expert and elevating its position as a market leader. The company was recently awarded several accolades, including No.1 CRM platform by STRATMOR Group and named a HousingWire Tech100 winner for the fourth year in a row.

The TrueIntent module is now available from Total Expert. To see TrueIntent in action and learn the importance of zero-party data in today’s dynamic market, join an upcoming Total Expert webinar .

About Total Expert

Total Expert is the leading fintech software company that delivers purpose-built CRM and customer engagement for modern financial institutions. The Total Experience Platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to provide a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and other financial services firms. For more information visit totalexpert.com .

