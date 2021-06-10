Grace Wan, Canadian-born Singer/Actress Set to Release Fascinating Christian Movie “Done”

PORT COQUITLAM, British Columbia, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Christian movie is finally hitting the cinemas beginning early this month. The movie “Done” has been directed by Canadian-born producer and musician Grace Wan and written by William Cloud. The story revolves around the quest for humanity to do good on earth but the devil gets in between often destroying man’s vision.



Grace who previously worked as a production assistant for the Independent Film of Blood Work Production has combined creative elements in the film to keep the viewers on tenterhooks. The story is also written with a unique plot twist that builds up the relevant themes in the movie.

The main actor is Christian James a newly baptized Christian and fresh out of prison. During his last three years at prison, James learned that indeed human beings are the salt and light of the earth. Sometimes they are caught in hard places and they need to make decisions. James is caught between a rock and a hard place when it comes to deciphering whether his baptism is a calling from the Lord or a deception from Lucifer.

Grace Wan has also had her own share of challenges before releasing the new movie. In 2006, she tried two popular TV singing competition shows, Canadian Idol and Rock Star. Her first acting job was a student film "Shampoolzed”.

Her advice to upcoming filmmakers is to always have the confidence in their abilities.

“Don't give up on your dreams, if at first, you are unsuccessful, try everything and do something different to make you happy and successful. If you're in a band, don't limit yourself to one instrument, sing, write songs, piano, guitar, bass, drums. Show your abilities and talents to everyone. Try everything and that will lead you to become more successful than engaging in one occupation”

To see more about the movie visit: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5360188/plotsummary?ref_=tt_ov_pl

Media Contacts

Name: Grace Wan

Phone no: 6048189090

Website: http://www.wangrace.wixsite.com/gracewan

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/170c5433-698d-4e3c-870f-ea5c90dc6d6e