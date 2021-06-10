Victor Alvarado named SVP, Operations and Engineering, NOVA Chemicals

Calgary, Alberta, Canada , June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA Chemicals Corporation (“NOVA Chemicals”) today announced Victor Alvarado will join the Company on July 1 as Senior Vice President, Operations and Engineering.



Alvarado will be responsible for the safe, reliable and competitive operations of the company’s manufacturing facilities and its support functions. Reporting to Luis Sierra, President & Chief Executive Officer, he will become a member of NOVA’s senior executive committee and will be based in Calgary, AB. With over 30 years’ global manufacturing experience, Alvarado will play a pivotal role in the safe and successful completion of the company’s significant growth investments in Sarnia, ON, while providing strategic leadership to ensure world-class competitiveness of NOVA’s manufacturing assets.

“Victor is a very experienced and well-respected global petrochemicals executive with a proven track record of leading manufacturing organizations to higher levels of reliability and turnaround performance in the US, Europe and Asia,” stated Sierra. “His experience and insight will be a tremendous asset to NOVA as we continue to position the company as a leading low-carbon player in the olefins and polymers industry,” continued Sierra.

“NOVA has a strong reputation as a responsible plastics producer with a commitment to safety, our communities and the environment. I’m excited to join such a talented team and look forward to the opportunity to continue building upon that proud history,” stated Alvarado.

A graduate of the University of Illinois with a degree in Chemical Engineering, Alvarado rose through the ranks at BP and its predecessor company, Amoco, in various engineering, operations and commercial roles, culminating as Vice President of Global Aromatics, before being named as Operations Director, Global Aromatics at INEOS.

