Bees.Social: Is Releasing Three New ERC20 Tokens 6-11-21 On Their Social Platform

Joppa, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BEES.Social is the world’s first Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) solely focused on educating and empowering people to take advantage of the emerging Crypto economy.

Three separate and innovative blockchain companies that are behind these tokens will be featured on the BEEsSocialTV-WhaleTank YouTube channel outlining their cutting-edge concepts and supporting technology.

Ray Pepito, Marketing Director for BEES.Social said, “Each of these groups have earned a collective thumbs up with the powerful BEES.Social community and will be launching this week over $100 million each in locked liquidity and all three are Fair Launch DeFi tokens.”

Tim Judge, Whale Tank director said, “You can check out their YouTube interviews and join the following Zoom calls to learn more before the public launch here:

Tuesday 6-8-21 STARWIRE BULLET POINT (Token) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_UXyF4e9pGY

Starwire Bullet Point - Starwire is a platform for creatives who want to get their film funded. You can gain opportunities for collaboration and the chance to get your project greenlit by our community of investors.

Wednesday 6-9-21 Anime Limited (YFU Token) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yc5IPcHkSV

Anime Limited -YFU is a community token for the Anime Limited and its collectible ecosystem. It’s meant as the core governance mechanic for the future generation of waifu/anime/defi/crypto enthusiasts.

Thursday 6-10-21 IUPixel (Token) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dovQbFqR8L4

IUPixel - They believe in the continuous search to uncover and develop better ways to involve individuals to interact with art and time, and work together to add value to our everyday life through the persistence of self-fulfillment and transcendence.”

“There will be a private zoom call June 11, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT that the BEES.Social community will be on to answer questions and help interested people during this call,” according to Vince Wicker, Information Manager for BEES.Social.

