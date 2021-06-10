Avik Dey Named SVP and Chief Financial Officer, NOVA Chemicals

Calgary, Alberta, Canada , June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA Chemicals Corporation (“NOVA Chemicals”) today announced Avik Dey will become Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective June 15. Dey succeeds Julie Beck, who will transition to the role of Special Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer.



Dey will be responsible for NOVA Chemicals’ finance, strategy, information technology, and government relations teams, reporting to Luis Sierra, President and CEO. He will become a member of NOVA’s senior executive committee and will be based in Calgary, AB.

Dey joins the company from the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) where he most recently served as Managing Director, Head of Energy & Resources. While at CPPIB, Dey held numerous board memberships and led the strategy to build the portfolio of one of the world’s leading private investors focused on energy transition. Throughout his 20-year career, Dey has invested over US$9Bn of private and public capital and is an established, highly regarded investor, entrepreneur, and corporate executive. He has held senior financial, accounting and control leadership positions across energy, investment management and professional sports in Canada and the US.

“Avik is a very strategic, well-respected and visionary global finance and M&A leader and we look forward to leveraging his broad industry context, private equity background and extensive knowledge of ESG investment strategies to further our ambitious aspirations for a plastics circular economy and a net-zero carbon future,” stated Sierra. “I’d also like to thank Julie for her significant contributions throughout her tenure as CFO at NOVA.”

“Tremendous advancements are being made in the petrochemical industry to increase energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions and improve long-term profitability,” stated Dey. “NOVA Chemicals is a leading North American plastics producer with a distinguished track-record of value creation and innovation. I can’t wait to work with this talented team to make lasting and impactful change that will shape a better world,” continued Dey.

Dey currently serves as a director of Enactus Canada. He has recently served on the boards of Calpine Corporation, Seven Generations Energy, Wolf Midstream and Chaired the boards of Teine Energy and Crestone Peak Resources. Dey was named to Canada’s Top 40 under 40 for 2017 and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Calgary.





Attachment