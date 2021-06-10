NAYGN’s Chalk River Chapter Recognized for Excellence in Public Engagement

English French

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology organization, is pleased to announce that the Chalk River chapter of the North American Young Generation in Nuclear (NAYGN) has been selected as ‘Best Chapter in Public Information’ in North America by the NAYGN Awards Committee. Given to the chapter which demonstrates excellence in public engagement, the award was presented to the chapter’s leadership team earlier this week through a virtual ceremony at NAYGN’s annual conference.



With a membership of just over 100 people, nearly all of whom work at the Chalk River Laboratories campus, the local organization’s public engagement activities stood out among the 195 chapters which make up NAYGN’s total membership of over 100,000 people.

“On behalf of CNL, I’d like to congratulate NAYGN’s Chalk River chapter for this award, which recognizes their commitment to public engagement and advocacy on behalf of our industry,” commented Joe McBrearty, CNL’s President and CEO. “It goes without saying that 2020 was a challenging year when it comes to public engagement, which makes this award all the more impressive. The Chalk River chapter demonstrated persistence and creativity in face of these challenges, and couldn’t be more deserving of this award.”

“The NAYGN Chalk River chapter is very proud to be recognized through this award, which is due to the hard work of our membership,” commented Daniel Arnold, President of NAYGN’s Chalk River chapter. “We have a natural responsibility to leverage the history of Chalk River Laboratories, the expertise of CNL and the passion of our membership to inform and engage the public about the benefits of nuclear science and technology. Despite the pandemic, and with the support of CNL, we were able to host a variety of events this year, all of which were directed towards this goal.”

Among the activities held and hosted by the Chalk River chapter this year were a series of public webinars related to small modular reactor technology, presentations to public schools and students in local communities, and ongoing engagements with Canadian colleges and Universities, including a ‘meet and greet’ with students at the University of Calgary. The chapter also served on the organizing committee for the NAYGN regional conference, and participated in the Government of Canada’s roundtable for the development of nuclear waste policy.

With chapters spread out across North America, NAYGN was established to provide opportunities for a young generation of nuclear enthusiasts to develop strong leadership and professional skills, create lifelong connections, engage and inform the public, and inspire today’s nuclear technology professionals to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

For more information on NAYGN’s Chalk River chapter, please visit www.cnl.ca/about-cnl/in-the-community/north-american-young-generation-in-nuclear-naygn/.

