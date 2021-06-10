OSF Digital Acquires Relation1 to Strengthen Marketing Cloud Expertise in North America

QUEBEC CITY, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSF Digital , a leading provider of commerce solutions and digital transformation services to B2B and B2C companies worldwide, announces the acquisition of Relation1. OSF has acquired Relation1 as part of a global effort to strengthen its Marketing Cloud capabilities in North America. The terms of the deal are not being disclosed.



OSF Digital, a Salesforce Expert Navigator in the B2C Commerce, B2B Commerce, Consumer Goods, and Retail categories, is focused on becoming the go-to digital commerce transformation partner to brands globally. The firm’s deep industry expertise enables it to identify a client’s unique requirements and launch innovative commerce solutions dedicated to specific markets and industry verticals. This expertise was useful in 2020 when OSF launched more than 20 out-of-the-box, industry-specific solutions and commerce accelerators to help brands around the world begin selling online fast to overcome pandemic-related challenges. OSF has more than 1,000 employees and 40 offices worldwide. Its customers include some of the world’s biggest brands: L'Oréal Canada, Ubisoft, Bouclair, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Geox, Kal Tire, Markwins Beauty, Stonewall Kitchen, Lush Handmade Cosmetics, Domaine Chandon, Urban Barn and many more.

Relation1 has an impressive depth of expertise and a proven consultative approach to solving complex technical challenges and delivering high-performance, cost-effective Salesforce Marketing Cloud solutions. With offices in Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City, Canada, Relation1 is a recognized expert in Salesforce Marketing Cloud services with an already established client base in the region, including Home Hardware, Aeroplan, Le Groupe Jean Coutu (PJC), Canada Goose, and Lowe’s Canada.

Recognizing the value of their combined capabilities, OSF has recently acquired Relation1. The acquisition positions OSF Digital as a Salesforce Marketing Cloud expert and a tech-leading, connected commerce partner which will contribute to providing a true digital transformation to their clients. Relation1’s existing clients will now have access to OSF’s extensive suite of multi-cloud, B2B and B2C commerce solutions.

“Relation1’s Marketing Cloud proficiency, experience and relationships with leading brands complement our goals and offerings, which help B2B and B2C companies launch or enhance their digital strategies. With this acquisition, we’ve advanced our Marketing Cloud capabilities and, as a result, strengthened our position as a leading digital transformation partner,” said Gerard (Gerry) Szatvanyi, CEO of OSF Digital.

“Relation1 shares OSF’s relentless pursuit of increased innovation within the commerce industry. By joining forces with OSF, we can strengthen and expand our Marketing Cloud services to a global level and we can benefit from new delivery capabilities to expand our clients’ Salesforce footprint beyond Marketing Cloud. Our team is excited to join OSF and looks forward to the favourable results that will follow this acquisition for our customers as well as for our employees,” said Normand Bélisle, CEO of Relation1.

The integrated OSF and Relation1 team will help clients with end-to-end cloud transformation, from initial strategy and road mapping through to designing the architecture, migrating and implementing applications, and ongoing monitoring and support. These joint capabilities are essential given the greatest value from cloud is in enabling clients to achieve their business goals.

OSF Digital is a leading global commerce and digital transformation company, with expertise in enterprise connected commerce, order management solutions, storefront management services, commerce consulting, and cloud application development. With proficiency in B2C and B2B commerce and experience in helping businesses leverage commerce, marketing, sales, and service solutions, OSF seamlessly guides companies throughout their entire digital transformation journey. OSF Digital is a trusted Salesforce Consulting Partner since 2010, being awarded by Salesforce numerous times for advancing the commerce industry. As a global company with local presence in North America, Latin America, APAC, and EMEA, the company ensures efficient delivery in all time zones and markets.

