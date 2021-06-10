LinkedIn Live: Ask an Expert: Scaling Automation Through Democratization by System Soft Technologies

TAMPA, Fla., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies (SSTech), a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company is hosting a LinkedIn Live streaming event at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The first of a three-part LinkedIn Live series —“Ask an Expert: Scaling Automation Through Democratization”—will explain what democratizing hyperautomation means to organizations and how they can enroll and upskill a group of their employees and business users, allowing them to design, develop and implement software robots or business process automations.



After a live interview between business process automation experts Tom Helfrich, Vice President Intelligent Automation at System Soft Technologies, and Micah Smith, Director-Developer Evangelism at Automation Anywhere, the tandem will answer this question for business and IT leaders: What does it look like for an organization to really scale its automation initiatives?

Join both Helfrich and Smith as they take a deep dive into the benefits of business process automation and answer questions from participants during the LinkedIn Live event.

To attend “Ask an Expert: Scaling Automation Through Democratization,” click on the event link here.

What: Ask an Expert: Scaling Automation Through Democratization [Episode 1 of a 3-Part Series]

Experts: Tom Helfrich, Vice President Intelligent Automation at System Soft Technologies, and Micah Smith, Director-Developer Evangelism at Automation Anywhere

When: 11 a.m. ET, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Click here to Save the Date.

Where: Join the LinkedIn Live event here.