LinkedIn Live: Ask an Expert: Scaling Automation Through Democratization by System Soft Technologies

TAMPA, Fla., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies (SSTech), a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company is hosting a LinkedIn Live streaming event at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The first of a three-part LinkedIn Live series —“Ask an Expert: Scaling Automation Through Democratization”—will explain what democratizing hyperautomation means to organizations and how they can enroll and upskill a group of their employees and business users, allowing them to design, develop and implement software robots or business process automations.
After a live interview between business process automation experts Tom Helfrich, Vice President Intelligent Automation at System Soft Technologies, and Micah Smith, Director-Developer Evangelism at Automation Anywhere, the tandem will answer this question for business and IT leaders: What does it look like for an organization to really scale its automation initiatives?
Join both Helfrich and Smith as they take a deep dive into the benefits of business process automation and answer questions from participants during the LinkedIn Live event.
To attend “Ask an Expert: Scaling Automation Through Democratization,” click on the event link here.
What: Ask an Expert: Scaling Automation Through Democratization [Episode 1 of a 3-Part Series]
Experts: Tom Helfrich, Vice President Intelligent Automation at System Soft Technologies, and Micah Smith, Director-Developer Evangelism at Automation Anywhere
When: 11 a.m. ET, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Click here to Save the Date.
Where: Join the LinkedIn Live event here.
About System Soft Technologies
System Soft Technologies (SSTech) is a $136 million, privately held, global technology firm founded in 1999, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company is focused on helping businesses accelerate innovation through the delivery of exceptional IT products, services and solutions. SSTech’s broad range of capabilities contribute to the success of its clients across various industries and verticals and include digital transformation, application development, data analytics, Big Data, cybersecurity, AI/ML and cloud services and solutions. SSTech expertly combines the right people, processes and technologies, enabling its clients to maximize business value, operational efficiencies and software developer talent through the digital strategies driving today’s businesses to grow. SSTech also incubates new technologies, including two major data analytics startups, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, respectively, next-generation cybersecurity and fintech innovators. Learn more about System Soft Technologies, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, or connect, follow and like us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. For industry news, trends and updates, read our blog.