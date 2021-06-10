Asurint Joins Forces with Confirm Biosciences to Streamline the Hiring Process

Cleveland, Ohio, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleveland, Ohio, June 10, 2021 – Employers seeking powerful, automated solutions for screening job candidates now have a new tool. Premier background screening company Asurint just announced an integration with Confirm Biosciences, which will streamline processes for companies conducting background checks and drug testing of potential new hires.

The integration builds on Asurint’s existing offerings in the drug testing space. “Asurint has been a longtime partner of Confirm Biosciences, supplying our clients with point-of-care drug screening products,” said Gregg Gay, Asurint CEO. “The integration with our cloud-based platform is the next step in this collaboration, which will help clients better manage their on-site drug testing programs.”

The move integrates Asurint’s background check system with TestConfirm, an instant drug test management software product from Confirm Biosciences. The objective is to improve workflow efficiency by streamlining and automating ordering, shipment tracking, and inventory control for instant drug testing products.

TestConfirm also enables users to create test sessions to log and store drug test results. A mobile reader app is available to capture the result image and eliminate human interpretation and error.

Although technology is at the heart of this partnership, the companies’ leaders underscored their shared commitment to exceptional customer experience. “With Asurint and Confirm both focusing on customer service and quality products, we’re able to offer our clients a seamless way to remove all of the manual processes typically associated with conducting an instant drug testing program in conjunction with managing the background screening process,” said Scott Dickinson, VP for Business Development at Confirm Biosciences.

The availability of new, more efficient candidate screening tools is welcome news to employers at a time when the post-pandemic job market is heating up and workplace safety remains top of mind. For more information about the drug testing management capabilities now offered through Asurint’s platform integration with Confirm Biosciences, email partners@asurint.com or call 216.420.5478.

About ASURINT (www.asurint.com)

Since 2006, Asurint has been leading the background screening industry forward. The company’s powerful, customizable technology, backed by expert answers and personalized assistance, helps employers hire the right candidates every time, and faster than ever before. Organizations leverage better background checks to reduce manual workloads, minimize compliance risk, promote a safer workplace, and drive insights to boost hiring success.

About CONFIRM BIOSCIENCES (www.confirmbiosciences.com)

Confirm Biosciences offers customized screening solutions for testing drugs of abuse and broader health metrics to equip clients with meaningful, actionable information. The company provides best-in-class screening tools across the health and wellness spectrum, including point-of-care testing and laboratory services. Confirm Biosciences is committed to delivering the highest quality products at affordable prices and with unrivaled customer service.