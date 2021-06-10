GRAY® Introduces the GRAYCRAFT1 NFT with Physical Sculptures to Mirror the Art, Merging Digital and Physical Capabilities

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAY®, a Singapore-based luxury brand known for its futuristic and architectural designs, today announces the launch of the GRAYCRAFT1 NFT. Each NFT will be sold as an animation and will come with a 3D model that the owner can use in virtual worlds. Select GRAYCRAFT1’s will also have a made-to-order sculpture available for purchase separately. The launch event will be hosted in the RAPTURE gallery in Decentraland – a virtual blockchain based world.



Having tasted the world beyond ours, we now look towards distant planets, searching for new homes. And having experienced the power of digital identities, we increasingly transcend our physical selves to form new realities. The GRAYCRAFT project is this vision brought to life, an ongoing series of spacecrafts, vehicles and objects that traverses all realities – the physical, digital, and virtual worlds.

“GRAY was born to serve as a periscope into the future, and a desire to create the boldest and most futuristic products, which is why we’re excited to launch the GRAYCRAFT project which marks our first entry into the Metaverse through digital art,” said Kevin Wu, Founder and CEO of GRAY. “The GRAYCRAFT1 is at a unique intersection of visual-audio animation art, physical sculptural art, and is also a virtual world collectible.”

The GRAYCRAFT1 NFTs will come in 6 different models, GRAYCRAFT1-2, and 1-3 will be a unique 1/1 NFT while GRAYCRAFT1-1, 1-4, 1-5 and 1-6 will be limited to 10, 25, 25, 15 editions each respectively. They will be sold on Opensea with a reserve price of 0.1ETH starting on June 11, 2021 at this link. Interested buyers can also visit the GRAYCRAFT EXHIBITION at the RAPTURE Gallery in Decentraland to view the different 3D models and the animations.

The physical GRAYCRAFT sculptures machined from aerospace aluminum will be sold separately from the NFT and are limited to 25 editions and will come in Space Gray, Stealth, Gold, Pulsar Red and Galactic Blue. They will be sold on GRAY’s website at this link.

NFT Auction Details

Date: June 11, 2021 – June 14, 2021

Time: 10AM EST on June 11th to 10AM EST on June 14th

Reserve price: 0.1ETH

Currencies accepted: ETH

Auction Site: Opensea

To view the GRAYCRAFT1 NFTs, visit this link.

About GRAY®:

The GRAY® brand, founded and based in Singapore, owes much of its distinctive character to the city that they call home. Inspired by the technologically advanced city-state, GRAY® was born to be the periscope into the future, to inspire those who will shape it. Rebels at heart, GRAY® 's designs have no history as their heritage is the future, their creations are daring experiments in mechanical artistry, engineered with the most advanced technical materials possible. To date they have created the most exclusive and luxurious tech accessories for the iPhone, Samsung & MacBook, cryptocurrency hardware wallets, and a range of daily accessories such as writing instruments and card wallets.

