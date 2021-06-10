Global Baby Diapers and Adult Incontinence Machine Market to Garner $1.25 Billion by 2028: AMR

Portland, OR, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global baby diapers and adult incontinence machine market generated $857.9 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $1.25 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Rise in aging population and number of babies, surge in acceptance toward adult incontinence and baby diapers, and efficiency in prevention of hospital-acquired infections drive the growth of the global baby diapers and adult incontinence machine market. However, high cost of machines and fluctuations in raw material prices hinder the market growth. On the contrary, technological integration is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.



Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-10 pandemic resulted in the shutdown of incontinence and baby diaper machine manufacturing companies, which led to a shortage of supply in North America and Asia-Pacific.

Moreover, the prolonged lockdown disrupted the supply chain and created a gap in supply and demand.

The global baby diapers and adult incontinence machine market is segmented on the basis of type and region.

Based on type, the adult incontinence pads segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. However, the baby diapers segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market.

The global baby diapers and adult incontinence machine market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028.



Leading Players:

The global baby diapers and adult incontinence machine market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Procter & Gamble (Fameccanica Data S.p.A.), Cellulose Converting Solutions SpA, SANI Group (SANIMAC SRL), Quanzhou Niso Industry Co. Ltd., Welldone (China) Industry Limited, ZUIKO Corporation, Wangda Industrial Co. Limited, Anqing Heng Chang Machinery Co. Ltd., HAINA Intelligent Equipment International Holdings Limited (Jinjiang HAINA Machinery Co Ltd), and RML Machinery & Services SA.



