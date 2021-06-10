AGM Statement

| Source: Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC

London, UNITED KINGDOM

KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

At an Annual General Meeting of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 10 June 2021, the following resolutions were passed:

  Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)Against
NoDescription% Votes Cast
1To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 202099.93%0.07%
2To approve the Directors’ remuneration report97.21%2.79%
3To re-elect Thomas Chambers as a Director of the Company99.26%0.74%
4To re-elect Martin Fiennes as a Director of the Company99.21%0.79%
5To re-elect Fiona Wollocombe as a Director of the Company99.37%0.63%
6To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company98.49%1.51%
7To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration99.21%0.79%
8Increase in Directors aggregate remuneration cap to provide capacity for succession planning89.87%10.13%
9Authority to allot shares98.14%1.86%
10Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights96.51%3.49%
11Authority to purchase own shares92.28%7.72%
12Amendments to the Articles of Association to enable general meetings to be held by electronic means96.25%3.75%

        
Resolution numbers 1 to 9 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10 to 12 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/KAY.

10 June 2021

For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850