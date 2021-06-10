Attorney and Wealth Advisor Anna E. Byrne Publishes The Inheritor’s Guide, A Legal, Financial, and Emotional Guide for Adult Children Managing Their Parents’ Legacy

BOSTON, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trusts & estates attorney, wealth advisor, and author, Anna E. Byrne , announces the release of her newest book, The Inheritor’s Guide. The book provides a detailed roadmap for managing estate, tax, and financial issues following the loss of one’s parents and shows adult children how to become a steward of their parents’ legacy. The book is available for purchase on Amazon.



In writing the book, Byrne hopes that the knowledge shared will help “keep the peace” between beneficiaries throughout the estate process, and prevent the prickly emotions that can arise from beneficiaries questioning what is happening in the estate process, especially when one sibling is in charge and the others are bystanders in the process. Losing a parent is devastating, and only heightens misunderstandings and emotions people experience around money, family, and the past.

“My goal in writing The Inheritor’s Guide is to educate and inform the next generation and allow them to proceed with confidence as they mourn and manage their parents’ estates. It’s a very difficult situation to navigate without a guide,” said Byrne. “I caution the person who tries to embark on this journey alone. In my 25-year career, even the most educated and intelligent people have thrown up their hands and finally asked for help after hitting roadblocks months into the process.” This book enables readers to understand the process and remain in control.

The Inheritor’s Guide serves as a manual for anyone who has lost a loved one and wants to gain an understanding of the step-by-step process of transitioning wealth from one generation to the next. Each step discussed in the book includes a helpful checklist of action items and responsibilities to keep you on track. Throughout the book, Dr. Olga Tolscik, a psychiatrist and grief counselor, provides clear guidance on the emotional aspects of the journey.

“As a daughter who lost her mother to cancer and a father due to complications of COVID-19, I understand the shock and pain of losing one’s parents,” noted Dr. Tolscik. “In the book, I walk alongside you as you embark on and progress through your unique journey of grief. Even though the loss of a parent can leave you grief stricken, you will slowly emerge from the heaviness of loss to a place where you are able to live a life that honors the inheritance and legacy bequeathed to you.”

Sadly, COVID-19 has forced many unprepared adults to deal with their parents’ estates and this book is a timely step-by-step guide to help them through the entire process.

The Inheritor’s Guide is available for purchase through Amazon.

About Anna E. Byrne

As founder and managing partner of life and legacy planning firm Eckert Byrne LLC and wealth management firm Kendall Wealth LLC, Byrne has over 25 years of experience creating and managing client legacies. In 2016, she added author to her biography with the release of her first book, The Widow’s Guide. A widow herself, Byrne authored her first book to help women who have lost a spouse through their first year. Her latest release expands the journey of her first book, to guide readers through the financial and legal difficulties of the first year of loss and grief when a parent dies.

About Eckert Byrne LLC

Based in Cambridge, MA, Eckert Byrne LLC is an esteemed life and legacy planning law firm. Founded in 2009 by attorney Anna Byrne, the firm’s approach is built on the belief that estate plans should encompass more than just the transfer of tangible assets and should reflect a person’s values and goals. Based on this philosophy, Eckert Byrne provides a caring and holistic approach to estate and legacy planning, including estate planning and estate (probate) and trust administration.

