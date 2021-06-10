SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of EBSB, MMAC, MNR and ONDS Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: EBSB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Meridian’s agreement to be acquired by Independent Bank Corp. (“Independent”). Under the terms of the agreement, Meridian’s shareholders will receive 0.2750 shares of Independent per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-meridian-bancorp-inc.

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MMAC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to MMA’s agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Fundamental Advisors LP. (“Fundamental”). Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, MMA's shareholders will receive $27.77 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-mma-capital-holdings-inc.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Monmouth’s agreement to be acquired by Equity Commonwealth (“Equity”). Under the terms of the agreement, Monmouth’s shareholders will receive 0.67 shares of Equity per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-monmouth-real-estate-investment-corporation.

Ondas Hodlings Inc. (NASDAQ GS: ONDS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Ondas’ agreement to merge with American Robotics, Inc. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-ondas-holdings-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)

(302) 295-5310

Fax: (302) 654-7530

info@rl-legal.com

https://rl-legal.com