Global Security Testing Market to Reach $20.2 Billion by 2027

New York, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Security Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032853/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Application, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.6% CAGR and reach US$9.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Network segment is readjusted to a revised 19.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.7% CAGR
- The Security Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.1% and 16.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR.
- Device Segment to Record 17.1% CAGR
- In the global Device segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$978.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
- AT&T
- Checkmarx
- Cigniti
- Core Security
- Data Theorem
- IBM
- ImpactQA
- Kryptowire
- LogRhythm
- McAfee
- Micro Focus
- NowSecure
- ParaSoft
- PortSwigger
- Rapid7
- ScienceSoft
- SecureWorks
- Synopsys
- Veracode
- WhiteHat Security
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032853/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Security Testing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Application by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Application by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Network by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Network by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Device by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Device by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Social Engineering
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Social Engineering by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail &
eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Security Testing by
Type - Application, Network, Device and Social Engineering -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Application, Network,
Device and Social Engineering for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Security Testing by
Vertical - Healthcare, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom and
Retail & eCommerce - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail & eCommerce for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Security Testing by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Security Testing
by Type - Application, Network, Device and Social Engineering -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Application,
Network, Device and Social Engineering for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Security Testing
by Vertical - Healthcare, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom
and Retail & eCommerce - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail & eCommerce for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Security Testing
by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Security Testing
by Type - Application, Network, Device and Social Engineering -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Application, Network,
Device and Social Engineering for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Security Testing
by Vertical - Healthcare, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom
and Retail & eCommerce - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail & eCommerce for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 41: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Security Testing
by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Security Testing
by Type - Application, Network, Device and Social Engineering -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Application, Network,
Device and Social Engineering for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for Security Testing
by Vertical - Healthcare, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom
and Retail & eCommerce - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail & eCommerce for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 47: China Current & Future Analysis for Security Testing
by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Security Testing
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Security Testing
by Type - Application, Network, Device and Social Engineering -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Application,
Network, Device and Social Engineering for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Security Testing
by Vertical - Healthcare, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom
and Retail & eCommerce - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail & eCommerce for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Security Testing
by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 57: France Current & Future Analysis for Security Testing
by Type - Application, Network, Device and Social Engineering -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Application,
Network, Device and Social Engineering for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for Security Testing
by Vertical - Healthcare, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom
and Retail & eCommerce - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail & eCommerce for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Security Testing
by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 63: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Security
Testing by Type - Application, Network, Device and Social
Engineering - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Application,
Network, Device and Social Engineering for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Security
Testing by Vertical - Healthcare, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom and Retail & eCommerce - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail & eCommerce for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Security
Testing by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 69: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Security Testing
by Type - Application, Network, Device and Social Engineering -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Application, Network,
Device and Social Engineering for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Security Testing
by Vertical - Healthcare, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom
and Retail & eCommerce - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail & eCommerce for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Security Testing
by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 75: UK Current & Future Analysis for Security Testing by
Type - Application, Network, Device and Social Engineering -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Application, Network,
Device and Social Engineering for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for Security Testing by
Vertical - Healthcare, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom and
Retail & eCommerce - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail & eCommerce for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Security Testing by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 81: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Security
Testing by Type - Application, Network, Device and Social
Engineering - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Security
Testing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Application, Network, Device and Social Engineering for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 83: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Security
Testing by Vertical - Healthcare, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom and Retail & eCommerce - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Security
Testing by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail &
eCommerce for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Security
Testing by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Security
Testing by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Security
Testing by Type - Application, Network, Device and Social
Engineering - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Application,
Network, Device and Social Engineering for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Security
Testing by Vertical - Healthcare, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom and Retail & eCommerce - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail &
eCommerce for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Security
Testing by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 93: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Security
Testing by Type - Application, Network, Device and Social
Engineering - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Application,
Network, Device and Social Engineering for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 95: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Security
Testing by Vertical - Healthcare, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom and Retail & eCommerce - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail &
eCommerce for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Security
Testing by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Security Testing
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 34
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032853/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________