Millions (literally!) of Ways to Love Your Veterinary Team this Veterinary Appreciation Day

SEATTLE, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the fast approach of Veterinary Appreciation Day™ on June 18, Trupanion , the leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, is asking pet owners across the globe to take a moment and recognize the veterinary professionals who are there, day and night, to take care of our pets.



In 2015, Trupanion created Veterinary Appreciation Day to celebrate the critical role that veterinary professionals play in our lives. From the front desk to technicians to veterinarians, veterinary professionals dedicate countless hours providing compassionate care for our pets, even throughout the most challenging of times.

Even as the pandemic took hold, veterinary professionals were not deterred and found ways to safely care for our pets. Veterinarians even went above and beyond as they were called upon to vaccinate people in the global drive to immunize against COVID-19.

“At Trupanion, we recognize the incredible dedication the veterinary community provides as well as the 24/7 care and support for the good of our pets, families, and the veterinary professionals entrusted with their care,” said Margi Tooth, co-president of Trupanion. “They are often the unsung heroes and Veterinary Appreciation Day puts the spotlight on a profession often forgotten and underappreciated.”

In advance of Veterinary Appreciation Day, Trupanion committed to issue over 50,000 shares of stock, which, as of June 9, 2021, is worth over $4.7 million, to MightyVet, a non-profit, industry-wide platform founded to support veterinary professionals in their career and well-being.

“With our donation to MightyVet, and our partners across the animal health industry we will be supporting in upcoming campaigns, we want to recognize and contribute to the monumental effort that goes into ensuring veterinary heroes across the globe can access support and education they need,” added Tooth.

Veterinary Appreciation Day is an opportunity to bring together the animal-loving community to show appreciation to the veterinary professionals that are dedicated to helping the pets we all love live the happiest, healthiest lives possible.

Reach out to your veterinary professional this Veterinary Appreciation Day with a kind word, or maybe a simple note to let them know how much they mean to you and your family.

“This year, above all years, their dedication has been felt by millions needing their support in times of uncertainty. They didn’t let us down,” said Tooth.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Australia with over 600,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its proprietary software, Trupanion is the only provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in minutes at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.