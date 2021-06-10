Mission Named Best Employer by Channel Partner Insight in 2021 MSP Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed cloud services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner , today announced that Channel Partner Insight has named Mission the Best Employer to Work For at the North American MSP Innovation Awards 2021. The MSP Innovation Awards celebrate partners who have been extraordinary examples of success in the managed services market over the past year.



As the pandemic transformed workplaces in 2020, Mission quickly built on its existing remote work flexibility by offering monthly stipends for improving the WFH experience. Employees used these funds for myriad purposes, including upgrading their home internet speed, subscribing to wellness apps, and receiving food delivery. They were also granted a one-time stipend for more major home office improvements, such as ergonomic furniture.

To maintain cultural cohesion and ensure employees could continue to socialize, Mission introduced daily water cooler hangouts, monthly and weekly social hours, mid-week meditation sessions, Gratitude Fridays, game days, and other social activities. Mission also started a virtual coffee bot to prompt randomly selected employees to connect with one another, and show-and-tell games over Slack (quickly becoming one of Mission’s most popular activities). Mission defined this culture through its Distributed Team Commitment built around key tenets: putting family first; respecting work hours; setting boundaries to prevent virtual meeting fatigue; supporting flexibility around personal needs; prioritizing physical and mental health; and remaining connected to each other.

Mission also operates under the cultural principle to “Be Inclusive.” Throughout the year, Mission consistently promoted open discussions and a safe, empathetic, inclusive work environment by initiating company town halls and an active Be Inclusive Slack channel. These discussions led Mission to accelerate existing diversity plan benchmarks for achieving 50% women employees, 50% employees from underrepresented groups, 30% executive positions held by women and underrepresented groups, and other similar goals by the end of 2022.

“Mission’s employee-centric culture and commitment to core values such as work-life balance and inclusivity have been a tremendous asset, allowing our employees and company as a whole to thrive throughout the twists and turns of the last year,” said Karoline Saffi, SVP, People & Culture, Mission. “Mission’s culture is rooted in the belief that respect for each individual employee’s unique story, experience, and perspective is foundational to our overall workplace success. We’re honored to receive Channel Partner Insight’s MSP Innovation Award as the Best Employer to Work For, and will continue working hard to live up to that title.”

Mission continues to provide employees ( and future employees ) with career support through its Evolution training and education program. Mission Evolution includes education and cloud literacy outreach to underserved communities, and an apprenticeship program for securing internships and associate-level positions for members of those communities. Mission further provides certification sponsorship, covering the costs of study aides and exam fees for AWS certification. Mission’s internal Emerging Leaders program also supports employees interested in management positions, while senior company employees serve as mentors and technical ambassadors to attract new talent to Mission.

Channel Partner Insight’s MSP Innovation Award for “Best Employer to Work For” adds to Mission’s cabinet of awards earned for the quality of its workplace and status as a destination for top talent. Mission was named to Built In’s Best Places to Work in Los Angeles in 2020 and 2021 – cited as a leader among “Midsize Companies” and for best “Perks & Benefits” both years. The Los Angeles Business Journal named Mission a Best Place to Work in 2019 and 2020. In 2019, Comparably awarded Mission with Best Company honors in the categories of Leadership, Perks & Benefits, and Professional Development. Comparably also recognized Mission CEO Simon Anderson as Best CEO overall and for “Best CEOs for Diversity.”

For information about current openings at Mission, visit missioncloud.com/careers .

About Mission

Mission accelerates enterprise cloud transformation by delivering a differentiated suite of agile cloud services and consulting. As an AWS Premier Partner, Mission’s always-on services enable businesses to scale and outpace competitors by leveraging the most transformative technology platform and enterprise software ecosystem in history.