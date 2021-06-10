Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size to Reach USD 7.2 Billion by 2027 at 6% CAGR | Market Research Future (MRFR)

Pune, India, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Antimicrobial Coating Market Overview:

As per Market Research Future (MRFR) assessment, the global antimicrobial coatings market is expected to rise at 6% CAGR through the evaluation time. By 2027, the global Antimicrobial Coating Market value is likely to touch USD 7.2 Billion by 2027 from USD 4 Billion in 2019.

The expansion of the global antimicrobial coating market can be attributed to the increase in renovation and construction activities, along with their growing demand in the expanding healthcare industry. Antimicrobial coatings are used in HVAC to invest in maintaining air quality. Thus, increase in demand of antimicrobial coating solutions to offer high-quality protection from a broad range of pathogens and increasing applications of HVACs can support the market rise in the approaching years.

Moreover, the spreading awareness about adverse effects of mold is expected to fuel the need for antimicrobial coatings that can benefit the market in the study period. The outbreak COVID-19 pandemic has driven the sales of antimicrobial products due to the inclusion of robust sanitization regimen by people in their house, and by different government and corporate organizations, along with SMES.

The growing use of silver and enforcement of stringent government regulations are causes that can restrain the market growth.

Key Players Locking Horns:

Affluent vendors in the Global Anti-Microbial Coating Market are:

AK Coatings

Arch Lonza

PPG Industries

Axalta Coating Systems

RPM International Inc.

Royal Dsm

BASF SE

Akzonobel N.V.

Nippon Paint Company Ltd

Diamond Vogel

Troy Corporation

The DOW Chemical Company

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Sono Tek Corporation

Market Segmentation

The segment analysis of the anti-microbial powder coating market is based on application and product. The product-based segments of the anti-microbial coating market are surface modifications and coatings and antimicrobial powder coatings. The application-based segments of the anti-microbial coating market are antimicrobial textiles, indoor air quality, mold remediation, food, healthcare, and construction.

Better Compatibility of Antimicrobial Coatings to Earn Profit

The availability of different types of antimicrobial powder coatings, such as; silver coatings and copper coatings have wide range of applications in the affluent sectors, such as; construction, healthcare, food & beverage, and vehicle component, can bolster the market upsurge. Other applications of antimicrobial coatings are refrigerators, escalators, sterilizing equipment, kitchenware and sinks, and home appliances. The surge in consumption of the powder form of antimicrobial coatings and their compatible with different surfaces that include metals, walls, and polymers, are expected to promote the market rise in the near future.

The surface modifications and coatings segment is likely to rapid expansion in the years ahead. These coatings are made for E. Coli, Listeria, and Pseudomonas microbes that are known to cause respiratory diseases, food poisoning, and skin infections. Quick reaction time, high efficiency, and low toxicity benefit offered by surface modification antimicrobial coating is expected to bolster the market upsurge in the near future.

Growing Demand for Solutions to Maintain Indoor Air Quality to Benefit Market

The indoor air quality segment is likely to hold the decent market share in the worldwide antimicrobial market. The rise in the utility of antimicrobial coatings to maintain indoor air quality and their applications of coatings in HVAC systems, vents, air filters, and ducts can support the market rise in the review period.

The antimicrobial textiles segment is likely to gain high revenue by end of the study period. This type of coating is applied over textiles or fabric to prevent fungal and bacterial and accumulation. They are applied on textiles, such as; carpets, awnings, tents, and lawn furniture to avoid discoloration and degradation. Thus, high sales of antimicrobials for textile can prompt the market.

The mold remediation segment is expected to exhibit fast-paced growth in the review period. Antimicrobial coatings that are applied to kill residual mildew and mold after pre-cleaning contaminated surfaces to prevent growth of these molds and cure surfaces. These coatings are used in preventing fungal infections on surface due to moist and humid condition.

The construction segment is expected to gain traction for antimicrobial coatings. The large-scale application of the microbial coatings in construction industry, such as; ceilings, doors, and walls to avoid microbial contamination is expected to underpin the market surge in the near period.

Food: Antimicrobial coatings are widely used for fresh and processed fruits and vegetables due to their excellent film-forming properties and selective permeability. They are widely used in the foodservice sector in packaging and wrapping applications.

Healthcare: Due to the growing concerns over healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), healthcare authorities are widely using antimicrobial coatings in their healthcare infrastructure. It is used on hospital beds, medical devices, doors, and handles.

Regional Study

Approvals of New Solutions by FDA Approvals on Strict Safety Guidelines to Influence Regional Progress of Market

In North America, the US is expected to thrive at decent pace as the demand for antimicrobial coating in the food and beverage sector is observed to surge. The presence of renowned regulatory bodies, such as FDA, and the introduction of new antimicrobial coating solutions that comply with stringent FDA regulations can benefit the market in the review period.

In Europe, the surge in demand for anti-microbial coating owing to the development of healthcare infrastructure, expansion of food industry, and rising investments in R&D in the region are expected to add to the regional growth.

In Asia Pacific, the antimicrobial market is likely to earn high revenue as healthcare expenditure increase and surge in construction activities are observed. The growth potential of different emerging economies, such as; Thailand, India, China, and Malaysia, is rising, which, in turn, is expected to favor the market in the analysis period.

Middle East and Africa antimicrobial coating market is expected to rise gradually as GCC countries are investing in building better healthcare setup. Latin America market is projected to register notable CAGR as the demand for antimicrobial coatings is increasing due to rise in infrastructural development.

