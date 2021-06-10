Fortuna Gaming: Why King Casino Is Becoming One of The Most Popular Online Casino’s in The World

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, United Kingdom, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standing out in the congested world of online casinos is no easy feat. We live in a digital age where customers are spoiled for choice, with an abundance of slot jackpots and casino games such as roulette, blackjack, poker, and everything in between.



So, the question is, how is King Casino becoming one of the most popular online casinos in the world, and what’s the secret behind their success?

Fortuna Gaming are a UK-based marketing company in the iGaming industry. With over 20 casino brands throughout different geographical regions, including King Casino, they know a thing or two about what it takes to meet customer demands, bring a casino to market, and excel where others fail.

Here’s why King Casino is fast becoming one of the most popular online casinos in the world, from the digital marketing experts at Fortuna Gaming:

1.Work with the best developers in the world to provide casino experiences like no other

The most pivotal thing to succeed in is the experience you offer. You could have the best branding, the most eye-catching game names and all the money in the world to promote them, but the fact is, if your experience doesn’t live up to expectations, you won’t retain customers.

By working with only the best developers, such as NetEnt, NextGen, Microgaming and BetSoft, King Casino have managed to offer casino games that offer unmatched play experience. Play today.

2. Cater for all by offering plenty of options, but make sure those options are of high-quality

One thing King Casino regularly state is that the most challenging thing you’ll have to do on their website is to decide on which game to play. Big name hitters such as Fishin Frenzy and Rainbow Riches are here, alongside many others from the most reputable developers worldwide.

When it comes to the ‘feeling’ of those gameplay options, it’s important to understand that some customers enjoy a ‘digital’ approach with lots of energetic animation and thrilling sound effects, but some want to emulate the feeling of being in a live casino. By offering hundreds of high-quality options in both areas, King Casino are succeeding where rivals cannot. Click here to learn more.

The final consideration when it comes to options is devices and platforms. If games are available to play on differing devices and platforms, you are providing customers with more choice to suit their play style. Some like to sit at their PC and play poker, and others like to quick swipe slots on their mobiles.

3. Educate customers on how to play to suit their finances, alongside choosing the best games to suit their skillsets

Above all else, the message of being responsible with your gaming is clear. Where many online casinos may put this to one side, King Casino display this information upfront. Their customers are given all the tools they need to enjoy responsible gaming, and there are in depth guides on how to play, when to play, what to play to suit their skillset and transparent and confident messaging around fair play.

In line with governing body regulations, rules and processes are put in place that are designed to protect minors, prevent and manage compulsive gambling, and guide users in understanding how to limit their playtime and request further help.

4. Make your offer bilingual and multicultural

The best of the best in the world of online casinos are able to cater for all, and that’s also true of language and culture. King Casino is an American brand, but you’ll be surprised to find that many of their slots and online casino games are also available in different regions, such as their Norway casino.

Not only is this beneficial for customers in different parts of the world, giving them access to one of them most popular online casinos, but it’s beneficial for King Casino, as they are able to reach wider markets, analyse the performance of games in those markets, and improve and redesign based on this data.

So, is there a secret behind the growing success?

In reality, the secret behind the success is usability, top quality games, transparent information and guidance, and a great marketing platform to drive growth, something which Fortuna Gaming specialise in.

