Global 4-Caster Rollator Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% By 2028: Proficient Market

Pune, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introduction

The 4 castor rollator market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. 4 caster rollators or 4 wheel rollators/walkers are a modified version of walkers with wheels attached to it, therefore, preventing the need of lifting it by an individual. Rollators consist of 4 wheels, handle bars and a built in seat. These rollators are stable on smooth surfaces too where there is less friction, such as tiles or hardwood floors. Furthermore, rollators can help children as well as aged people having walking disability due to various diseases. Owing to its comfort and no dependence on the second person and as these rollators have seats on which a person can sit and rest, it is possible for children with disability to attend schools, or go out. Other than that, there is a separate basket which supports the shopping bag or other accessories. There are several types of rollators in the market such as height adjustable, handle brakes, standard weight, folding rollator, indoor/outdoor, three-wheel rollator, etc.

Rollators with Seat may be more in Demand

As rollators with seats allow its user to sit whenever he/she gets tired, their demand may rise among children as well as geriatric population. A 2019 study by Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies and Health reported that rollators are more effective than walkers as they are less tiring and user’s energy does not get drained much in rollators as they don’t need to lift the weight. For people having balance disorders, such as, Parkinson’s or cerebral palsy, rollators are useful for them as it maintains balance and mobility. Thus, due to advantage of rest, rollators with seat are driving the market towards growth.

Access Insightful Study with over 200+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 20+ companies. Ask for Sample Copy Report @ https://proficientmarket.com/sample/1479

Prevalence among Geriatric Population

As geriatric population are prone to diseases and also suffer from different chronic diseases which create problems with their movements. Arthritis and osteoporosis are most common problems which causes disability in moving or people find it difficult to move in such conditions. For instance, arthritis is a joint disease causing pain in the knee and people with arthritis find it difficult to move, climb stairs, without rollator and osteoporosis makes bones thinner, weaker to break easily which results in worsening the posture. Therefore, prevalence of such diseases, added with Parkinson’s disease, COPD, heart diseases, etc. make the body weak and dependent on rollators. Therefore, with the increase in people having such diseases, the demand for rollators may rise during the forecast period.



Overloading and Excessive Swivel Offset may hamper the Growth

While caster can lift the load but it can happen in a limit and thus, load capacity is one of the reason that may hamper its sales. Due to bumps or obstacle on the road, sometimes, the rollator can cause catastrophic failure in which it experiences as if heavy load is drawn upon it. Additionally, design flaw, high cost can be other factors for its restraining market growth in the near future.

Request for PDF Brochure of This Report: https://proficientmarket.com/sample/1479

Competitive Landscape

Major key players operating in the market are Trionic, Human Care HC AB, Eurovema AB, Invacare, Bischoff & Bischoff, Roma Medical Aids, Besco Medical, KAYE Products, KOVAL d.o.o, Trust Care, Mobilex A/S, Handicare, Meyland-Smith A/S, Rifton, etc.

Latest Marketing Updates

In January 2021, Medline and byACRE partnered with each other for designing stylish and functional rollators or mobility aids. The companies are introducing a carbon ultra-light rollator which is the winner of RedDot Design Award for breaking down the stigma related to reduced mobility, etc. This rollator is ultra-light and weighs just 10.6 pounds in compact, regular and wide track sizes. The carbon ultra-light is presently available in US, Canada. And Mexico.

Request customized copy of report @ https://proficientmarket.com/customization-request/1479

In March 2020, Invacare Corporation launched Invacare AVIVA FX Power Wheelchair having best in class design, performance and technology. The wheel chair offers high performance chair to front wheel drive users which is an innovative leap in development of wheel chairs. The wheel chair is designed with a rehab redefining LiNX Technology with some improved features. The wheel chair is designed in such a way that allows the tires, wheels, gear boxes, etc. to be removed and connected easily.

Browse the full “Global 4-Caster Rollator Market, By Type (With Seat and No Seat); By End-use (Hospital, Home and Others) Market Growth, Future Prospects, Post COVID-19 Scenario 2021 - 2028” Report at https://proficientmarket.com/report/1479/global-4-caster-rollator-market

Geographic Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to hold largest share in caster rollators market owing to rapidly increasing geriatric population in China, Japan as well as India. Rising sales of rollators in the region through online or offline portal is a proof that the market is going to expand in the near future. With the increasing geriatric population at an alarming rate in China, the country may have to witness much more spending on medical and health care infrastructure to provide best care to individuals.

Europe is also expected to witness increase in sales of rollators due to increasing prevalence of Parkinson’s arthritis, etc. diseases. Also, it is reported that geriatric population in Europe may also reach up to 25% till 2025. Annually, approximately 20,000-30,000 cases of arthritis are reported in the region, eventually requiring mobility aids, such as walkers or rollators. Thus, all these factors may drive the demand and growth of rolators in the coming years.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://proficientmarket.com/buying-request/1479

Segmentation

By Type

With Seat

No Seat

By Application

Hospital

Home

Others (Rehabilitation Centers)

Related Reports:

Bicycle Carbon Fiber Frames Market: https://proficientmarket.com/report/1455/global-bicycle-carbon-fiber-frames-market

Baby Drinks Market: https://proficientmarket.com/report/1265/global-baby-drinks-market

Disposable Gloves Market: https://proficientmarket.com/report/1408/global-disposable-gloves-market

Coin-Operated Laundries Market: https://proficientmarket.com/report/1379/global-coin-operated-laundries-market

Plastic Compounding Market: https://proficientmarket.com/report/1367/global-plastic-compounding-market



About Us:

Proficient Market team is comprised of well skilled and equipped personnel ready to concur any upcoming challenges in the market sector for both individual people and organization around the world. We have worked with numerous numbers of organization and personnel in different field including public relation firms, marketing agencies, advertising agencies, the nonprofit organization, political communication agencies and many more. We provide detailed and accurate market forecast and cover all the competitive landscapes, provide detailed market segmentation, trending issues, and strategic recommendation to ensure that our customers are always ahead of their competitors.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/proficient-market

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/ProficientMrkt

Contact Us:

Frank Valadez

Blue Bells, A-703, Moshi,

Borhadewadi, Pune-412105

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.+1-773-800-2974

Email: sales@proficientmarket.com