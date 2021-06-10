Avantax Planning Partners Recognizes Affiliate Accomplishments During National Conference

DALLAS, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avantax Planning Partners℠, a fast-growing, CPA-focused registered investment advisor (“RIA”) and part of the wealth management business of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), recently hosted its annual Elevate Conference, attended by accounting affiliates, sponsors and Avantax team members. The annual event gives attendees insights, best practices and strategies to advance and deepen client relationships as it relates to wealth management and financial planning.



“The entire Avantax team celebrated many wins and accomplishments at the annual Elevate Conference, but the most rewarding facet was being together in person, building on relationships with our colleagues and sharing strategies on how to truly impact the lives of clients via wealth management services,” said Louie Rosalez, president of Avantax Planning Partners.

This year’s conference – themed “Go the Distance” – was conducted May 25 - May 27 in Des Moines, Iowa, and included educational sessions, networking opportunities, sponsor exhibits, and award presentations.

“It was energizing to meet in person with accounting professionals who are leveraging the flexible Avantax Planning Partners model to deliver holistic tax and financial planning to clients, and to hear their perspectives on how they have helped clients through the recent non-traditional tax seasons,” said Todd Mackay, president of Avantax Wealth Management℠. “The Elevate Conference showcased the powerful client services and competitive advantages that result when accounting firms team with our financial planning consultants and the robust resources that Avantax Planning Partners delivers every day.”

As part of the annual awards night, the highest performing Avantax affiliate partners were recognized as part of President Club, whose winners demonstrate exemplary productivity, client service, communication, planning guidance, and are advocates of Avantax Planning Partners. This year’s winners are:

Courtney DeRonde, TDT CPAs & Advisors (West Des Moines, Iowa)

Kevin Eggebraaten, CP Financial Services (Rapid City, South Dakota)

Eric Jaske, Olympic Financial (Carmel, Indiana)

Jeff Knapp, Erpelding, Voigt & Company, LLP (Algona, Iowa)

Scott Olinger, Harding, Shymanski & Company, P.S.C. (Evansville, Indiana, and Louisville, Kentucky)

Ebony Rahe, Williams & Company Financial Services, LLC (Spencer, Iowa)

Wendy Sims of Welgaard Financial Services, Ltd. (Pella, Iowa)

Erin Spiwak, James Moore & Co. (Gainesville, Florida)

Katie Thomas, Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C. (Dubuque, Iowa)

Todd VanDusen, Brady Martz & Associates, P.C. (Minot, North Dakota)

In addition to recognizing top wealth advisory firms, other awards included:

Firm of the Year & Top Champion Award

Brady Martz & Associates PC was awarded the Firm of the Year and Top Champion award. The Firm of the Year leads the Avantax Planning Partners nation in client communication, guidance and results. The Top Champion award recognizes one of Avantax Planning Partners’ top affiliates who exhibits leadership in planning and wealth management.

Best Practices Firm Award

Olympic Financial (Blue & Co.) was the winner of the Best Practices Firm award. This recognition goes to an Avantax Planning Partners firm that exhibits a strong commitment to following Avantax Planning Partners’ strategies, along with consistent execution and accountability.

Consistency Award

CP Financial Services was the winner of the Consistency award. The Consistency award goes to a firm who has demonstrated an ability to continuously execute on delivering on their commitment to serving as clients’ most trusted advisor, always looking at a holistic approach to wealth management.

Difference Maker Award

This year, two firms were recognized as Difference Makers. Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., and Harding Shymanski & Co., both had outstanding examples of how their approach to financial planning and wealth management made a significant difference in the lives of their clients.

About Avantax Planning Partners℠

Avantax Planning Partners℠ is a national financial planning and wealth management firm that partners with CPA firms to combine and deliver holistic financial and tax-planning services to their clients. Using the Guidance Planning Strategies planning tool, Avantax Planning Partners visually lays out a long-term plan, considering a wide array of financial decisions and their potential impacts on clients’ financial health. Through this unique and proven approach, Avantax Planning Partners and CPA firms help clients make progress toward their financial goals through strategies such as asset management, estate planning, retirement planning, tax planning, risk management and more.

About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is on the forefront of financial technology, a provider of data and technology-driven solutions that empowers people to improve their financial wellness. Blucora operates in two segments including (i) wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management and Avantax Planning Partners brands, with a collective $85 billion in total client assets as of March 31, 2021, and (ii) tax software, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax software with approximately 3 million consumer and 23,000 professional users in 2020. With integrated tax-focused software and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to assist our customers in achieving better long-term outcomes via holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

