Aero-Engine industry professionals to gather in Dallas June 30-July 1 for Aviation Week Network’s Aero-Engines Americas 2021

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aero-engine professionals will converge on June 30-July 1 at the Fairmont Dallas for Aviation Week Network's Aero-Engines Americas 2021 conference to capitalize on the engine MRO market’s recovery and anticipated growth. The hybrid event will be held in-person with the option for attendees to participate virtually.



The two-day conference is exclusively dedicated to the trends and issues related to the America’s engine MRO community, gathering attendees from nearly 200 companies including airlines (Alaska Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Allegiant Airlines, Amazon Air, American Airlines, Asia Pacific Airlines, Delta Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines), MROs, OEMs, lessors and suppliers.

The event includes two days of industry expert speakers, an exhibitor showcase, two evening cocktail networking sessions, lunches and coffee breaks. For a full agenda and list of speakers see here and to register see here.

“Aero-Engines Americas' role as the premier conference for the region's engine community is more important than ever, providing a forum to reconnect safely and plan the recovery,” said Lydia Janow, Managing Director of Events for Aviation Week Network. “Attendees have the opportunity to access the knowledge they need to help rebuild and restore the engine industry. Our agenda has been created from critical research we have conducted with past speakers, attendees, and other industry experts.”

Exclusively for Aero-Engines Americas attendees, BP Aero will host a shop tour of its facilities located near the DFW airport on the afternoon of Thursday, July 1. BP Aero is a full service aviation solutions provider specializing in engine teardown, engine part overhaul, accessory overhaul, lease returns and engine hospital shop repairs.

Aero-Engines Americas 2021 Host Sponsor is BP Aero with Engine Lease Finance, Lockheed Martin Engine Solutions, Ramco, and StandardAero serving as event sponsors.

