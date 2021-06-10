Vector Solutions Launches Innovative Badging Feature to Better Track and Manage Educator Professional Development

TAMPA, FL, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, the leading provider of software solutions for learning, operational readiness, workforce management, and risk reduction for the education industry, has launched an innovative new Badging feature for educators as part of its Vector Evaluations+ performance management and professional development (PD) tracking solution. This new Badging feature increases accountability and more readily recognizes mastered skills and competencies of school staff.

As part of Vector’s Evaluations+ web-based solution that helps busy administrators easily plan, manage, and track professional development activities, Badges will help reinforce school-wide initiatives, motivate professional growth, and allow educators and staff to showcase their achievements. A Badges Dashboard also allows teachers and staff to see badges earned, imported, partially completed, and available to earn. Evaluators, district staff, and coaches can then quickly identify those who have earned Badges to serve as mentors and facilitators.

“Every educator deserves the opportunity to do their best work, showcase their impressive achievements, and learn new skills in their pursuit for professional development and growth,” said Alex Berry, Executive Vice President of Vector Solutions. “Our new customizable Badging feature allows educators and staff to support the personal growth of employees while also reinforcing district and school needs, which ultimately will help them even better serve their students.”

Badges can be awarded for both in-person and online professional development events as well as Vector Solutions training courses, and badging features allow users to:

Create a badge using custom names, descriptions, criteria to earn the badge, expiration dates (if any), and badge icons

Earn a badge based on single or multiple flexible criteria

Create your own microcredentials with criteria to earn a badge for proficiency

Share verifiable professional achievements digitally using IMS Global Open Badges standards

Visit www.vectorsolutions.com/badging to learn more about the Badging feature.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of award-winning, intelligent SaaS solutions that help organizations and individuals operate at the highest level and prepare for more challenging workplaces and environments. Providing industry-focused solutions that connect information and technology, its unique product set includes training management, continuing education (CE), compliance training, workforce scheduling, safety management, and more. Its extensive online and mobile training library features carefully curated world-class content to meet the unique needs of professionals in the education, industrial, engineering, and public safety industries. Reaching approximately 22 million users and more than 21 thousand clients worldwide, Vector's mission is to serve everyday heroes by delivering intelligent software solutions that empower them to make safer, smarter, better decisions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.