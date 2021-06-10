Retinal Biologics Market worth USD 34,891.44 Million by 2027, at 11.5% CAGR | Market Research Future (MRFR)

Pune, India, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retinal Biologics Market Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR) anticipates the Retinal Biologics Market to obtain a valuation of USD 34,891.44 Million by 2027. The projected growth rate of the market is expected to be 11.5% between 2020 and 2027 (appraisal period).

Developments Post COVID-19 Outbreak

The global healthcare sector has been deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in reduced focus on retinal biologics. The lockdown has lowered the workforce across manufacturing units, leading to reduced production capacity. The novel coronavirus has also thrown challenges at the players in the form of revenue losses, debts, weaker supply chains, to name a few.

The accelerated cases of SARS-CoV-2 have compelled manufacturers to follow strict safety norms and maintain efficient communication, as employees’ health has become the key focus. It is projected that the retinal biologics industry will be able to pick up speed in the ensuing years, backed by the surge in research activities with strong government support.

Key Players Locking Horns:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US)

Ocular Therapeutixc. (US)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US)

AbbVie Inc. (US)

Amgen Inc. (US)

Spark Therapeutics (US)

MeiraGTx Limited (US)

The retinal biologics market is rife with several companies that are focused on capturing a bigger share, thereby intensifying the competition. Many of these vendors carry out vigorous research and development activities to come up with new products and drugs with multiple applications. Leading companies also adopt a number of organic as well as inorganic growth tactics, such as mergers & acquisitions, innovative product launches and expansions to enhance their share in the global industry.

Future Growth Boosters:

The growth of the retinal biologics market has been tremendous in recent years, in view of the fast-increasing cases of retinal disorders in line with the soaring number of diabetics worldwide. Surge in rigorous R&D activities along with the mounting number of FDA approvals. In the past decade, the growth in the diabetic population has been astounding, numerous surveys and reports citing the evolving lifestyle as well as habits to be the key reason. VEGF-Antagonist has been the most suggested drug for treating diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema. It is expected that the retinal biologics industry will also benefit from the surge in other retina-based diseases including uveitis and orbital inflammation.

The emergence of new retinal biologics like Lucentis in the ophthalmology field has been a major gamechanger for the patients, in terms of treatment. Lucentis has proved to be effective in preserving 90% vision in patients affected by age-related macular degeneration. The American Macular Degeneration Foundation says that over 10 million people in America are suffering from macular degeneration. This disorder is one of the main causes of vision loss. Those aged above 50 years are at a higher risk of developing macular degeneration and therefore, the burgeoning elderly population worldwide will prove to be favorable for the global market in the following years.

Market Segmentation:

Retinal biologics industry has been considered for drug class, indication, and distribution channel.

The key drug classes studied in the market study are TNF-α inhibitor as well as VEGF-A antagonist. TNF-α inhibitor remains the fastest-growing segment, in view of the accelerated demand for the same to treat retinal damage and facilitate healing of corneal wound. It is considered to be the perfect alternative to traditional immunosuppressive treatments with respect to non-infectious uveitis. Meanwhile, VEGF-A antagonist has attained the leading spot in the global market and is primarily used for treating age-related macular degeneration.

Indication-wise, the top segments are diabetic, macular degeneration, uveitis, retinopathy, and more.

Depending on distribution channel, the market can be segregated into pharmacies, hospitals and clinics, and others. Hospitals and clinics segment is the leading distribution channel and will retain a healthy growth rate throughout the analysis period. The segmental growth is the result of the soaring number of hospital visits by patients to be diagnosed and treated for eye issues.

Regional Status:

Americas, MEA or Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific or APAC are the major based on which the global market has been studied in the MRFR report.

Americas is the highest gainer in the retinal biologics market, with eye disorders emerging as the most common health issue in the US. America will exhibit striking growth in the coming years as well, due to the rapidly escalating cases of uveitis, diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, to name a few. Focus on intensive research and development activities of the institutions as well as major companies to introduce advanced products and drugs should also favor the regional industry. Rising efforts for the development of alternative treatment options should present lucrative opportunities in the years to come.

Europe is the second most profitable market for retinal biologics, thanks to the frequent advances in healthcare and the growing emphasis on coming up with new retinal biologics. The fact that a massive number of renowned healthcare firms are present in the region also strengthens the market position in Europe. High burden of diabetes in the region also enhances the market size. The British Diabetic Association estimates that roughly 3.7 million diabetic patients are in the United Kingdom, and the number has more than doubled in the last two decades. Additionally, close to 12.3 million people are at a higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes in the country, with obesity identified as a major reason.

Asia Pacific may capture the fastest growth rate in the following years, by virtue of mounting number of research activities based on retinal biologics along with the growing burden of eye disorders. Moreover, the burgeoning geriatric population emerging as the target patient pool should benefit the retinal biologics market in Asia Pacific.

Latest Developments:

February 2021

Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical Group has been grated the Special Protocol Assessments from FDA for its latest indications for conbercept, its latest biologic drug. The anti-VEGF fusion protein drug is being sold in China under the name Lumitin, for treating retinal diseases. The inclusions are touted to help more than 21 million patients worldwide suffering from Diabetic Macular Edema, and nearly 28.06 million patients afflicted with Central Retinal Vein Occlusion and Branch Retinal Vein Occlusion. The company is also working on facilitating a higher treatment range for the drugs, with focus on addressing blindness and macular degeneration, which are age-related.

