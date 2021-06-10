Acrow’s Detour Bridges Minimize Traffic Disruptions During Two Renovation Projects in Westchester County, New York

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, announced today two of its modular steel structures are being used to detour traffic around work zones in lower Westchester County, New York. Both projects involve the replacement of aging infrastructure.



The Ravensdale Bridge, located in the Village of Hastings-on-Hudson, carries traffic over the Saw Mill River Parkway. Built in 1936, it had been rehabilitated numerous times and was in need of full replacement. When planning for the project began, it was decided a temporary structure would be needed during construction to provide reliable access for first responders and to avoid excessive traffic being diverted to local streets. The project contractor selected a two-span Acrow bridge with an overall length of 160 feet (48.8m) and a width of 24 feet (7.3m) to accommodate two lanes of traffic plus a 5 foot (1.5m) walk on one side for pedestrians. Support for the structure was provided by two Acrow shoring towers. Acrow’s solution was ideally suited to the tight build area and the bridge was installed with a full cantilever launch; it was opened to traffic in August 2020 and is expected to be in service until August 2021.

The second project in the region utilizing an Acrow detour structure is part of a multi-faceted initiative in three lower Westchester County locations designed in part to mitigate flooding and improve resiliency during storms. The Acrow bridge was selected to carry traffic on East Lincoln Avenue over the Hutchinson River Parkway and Hutchinson River between the Town of Pelham and the City of Mount Vernon during replacement of a stone structure built in 1925. Acrow’s two-span bridge was supplied to the contractor and is supported on two Acrow shoring towers. It has an overall length of 240 feet (73.2m) and a width of 24 feet (7.3m) to carry two lanes of traffic with an additional 5-foot (1.5m) pedestrian walk and utility bearers. Despite an extremely restricted launch area and an 8% longitudinal slope, traffic was shifted to the temporary bridge on February 18, 2021, and will be in use for approximately 11 months until the new bridge is completed.

“Our modular bridges provide a good solution for state DOTs needing reliable, cost-effective detour solutions,” said Eugene Sobecki, Director National Sales & Military Business Development. “The use of prefabricated bridging systems has grown significantly in recent years as government agencies continue to adopt Accelerated Bridge Construction methods over phased construction to significantly minimize work zone impacts and reduce costs.”

“In addition to increasing safety for motorists, these urgently-needed rehabilitation projects are integral to the economic health of the region and well-being of residents,” added Bill Killeen, Acrow CEO. “Continued investment in critical transportation infrastructure through projects such as these plays an important role in ensuring our roads and bridges can meet the demands of today and tomorrow.”

