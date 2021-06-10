Medical Marijuana Market Will Grow at CAGR of 17.91% To Hit $63890.74 million by 2028 || Aurora Cannabis Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, Tilray, GW Pharmaceuticals plc

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research Published a concise report on “Global Medical Marijuana Market”, Global Medical marijuana Market report presents an analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies, market effect factor and consumer needs by major regions, types, and applications globally while considering the past, present and future state of the healthcare industry. A complete discussion about numerous market-related topics in this market research report is sure to aid the client in studying the market on competitive landscape. As today’s businesses seek to go for the market research analysis before taking any verdict about the products, choosing such market research report is necessary for the businesses. Global Medical Marijuana Market report is sure to lend a hand in enhancing sales and boosting return on investment (ROI). Global Medical marijuana market growth CAGR in the forecast period of 2021-2028, the market size, share of the market, and every segment based on various factors and sub-portion has been inspected through this examination.



Medical Marijuana Market report provide the COVID19 Outbreak Impact Analysis of key factors influencing the growth of the market size (Production, Value and Consumption). This Medical marijuana industry splits the breakdown (information status 2015-2020 and six years forecast 2021-2028), by manufacturers, region, kind and application. This study additionally analyses the Medical marijuana market Status, Market Share, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Market Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges, Risks and Entry Barriers, Sales Channels, Distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Medical Marijuana Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 63890.74 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 17.91% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Medical Marijuana Definition:

Often known as cannabis or cannabinoids, marijuana is derived from the fruiting or flowering tops of a cannabis plant that has not been separated from the resin. Medical Marijuana is referred to as the essential extracts that are used to treat certain illnesses or medical conditions, or the whole unprocessed marijuana plant.

Top players list covered in the Medical marijuana market report are:

Aurora Cannabis,

Canopy Growth Corporation,

GW Pharmaceuticals plc,

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc.,

Tilray, CanniMed Ltd.,

Cara Therapeutics,

Pfizer Inc.,

Medical Marijuana, Inc.,

GBSciences, Inc.

MediPharm

Segmentation: Global Medical Marijuana Market

Medical Marijuana Market by Product Type Buds, Oils Tinctures, Others





Medical Marijuana Market by Form Solid, Gas Dissolvable/Powders





Medical Marijuana Market by Active Ingredient Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Cannabidiol (CBD)





Medical Marijuana Market by Type Flowers

Concentrates Edibles Others





Medical Marijuana Market by Application Chronic Pain Arthritis Cancer Neurology Oncology Others





Medical Marijuana Market by Route of Administration Inhalation Oral Topical



Medical Marijuana Market by Distribution Channel Retail and Pharmacy Stores Online Platforms





Medical Marijuana Market by Country U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)



The Factors Driving the Growth of This Medical Marijuana Market Are:

The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits of medical marijuana which will further create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.





legalization of product in various countries, rising production of edible products with cannabis are some of the major as well as vital factors which will likely to augment the growth of the medical marijuana market in the projected timeframe of 2021-2028.





On the other hand, increasing number of medical marijuana-related awareness programs conducted by private and public organizations along with rising production of premium medical cannabis products by manufacturers which will further contribute by generating massive opportunities that will lead to the growth of the medical marijuana market in the above mentioned projected timeframe.



The report covers 360-degree view of the market that encompasses statistical forecast, competitive landscape, all-inclusive segmentation and Strategic Suggestions It provides in depth analysis by type, end user and regions.

Pricing analysis, Regulatory factor analysis and value chain analysis are mentioned in the report.

In the end, this Medical marijuana report gives all the required to help to strive the business successfully.

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Medical marijuana market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for medical marijuana market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the medical marijuana market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Global Medical Marijuana Market Scope and Market Size

Medical Marijuana Market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, the medical marijuana market is segmented into solids, dissolvable/powders, oil and ointments & creams.

On the basis of application, the medical marijuana market is segmented into alzheimer’s disease, cancer, schizophrenia and multiple sclerosis.

Medical marijuana market has also been segmented based on the distribution channel into retail & pharmacy stores, online platforms and others.

