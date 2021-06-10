UPDATE - A.F. Wendling Goes Live on Blue Ridge to Optimize Inventory Levels and Reduce Overstocks

ATLANTA, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Ridge, the breakthrough product that combines demand shaping for supply chain planning and pricing optimization, announced the go live of A.F. Wendling, the largest independent family-owned and operated broadline food service distributor in West Virginia and UniPro member.



Chris Wendling, President of A.F. Wendling shared, “We decided to partner with Blue Ridge to create a leaner replenishment cycle to mitigate overstock and waste on perishables. Additionally, the ease of managing broader SKU counts is a priority. With service level expectations in food distribution sitting at some of the highest of all industries, going from 98% to 99.5% can make a huge impact.”

“I’ve witnessed firsthand at multiple UniPro members the simultaneous improvement in service levels and reduction in inventory that comes with using Blue Ridge to optimize inventory”, stated Mac Sullivan consultant at A.F. Wendling and former UniPro board member. “Blue Ridge easily integrates with ERP systems to solve many of the common problems faced by food distributors such as refining safety stock levels, managing new items and promotions, capitalizing on forward buys, assisting with supplier collaboration, and reducing spoilage.

In implementing Blue Ridge at A.F. Wendling, Blue Ridge developed a connector with Target Data Systems allowing for a faster integration of data between the two systems. This connector will enable Target Data Systems users to integrate with Blue Ridge in as little as 30 days. A.F. Wendling serves the West Virginia, Virginia and border markets in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Maryland. They stock over 9,000 products and have access to thousands more, including fresh seafood, produce, dairy items and a growing line of non-foods products such as paper, chemicals and more.

Blue Ridge’s Supply Chain Planning solutions have been implemented at dozens of food service and food wholesale distribution companies. UniPro Foodservice and Blue Ridge maintain an exclusive, strategic partnership in order to drive optimal inventory management at a lower cost to UniPro members. You can learn more or request additional information about Blue Ridge or the UniPro partnership here.

About Blue Ridge

Achieving a resilient supply chain sits at the intersection of demand, price and inventory – where a company’s customers, suppliers and their operations meet. Blue Ridge’s cloud-native integrated planning and pricing platform gives Wholesale Distributors, Specialty Retailers and Discrete Manufacturers app simplicity that uniquely integrates data science-rich inventory forecasting capabilities with price optimization insights. From modeling, right-sizing inventory and seamless collaboration, Blue Ridge bases success off increases in customer profitability and service levels. Learn more at https://blueridgeglobal.com/ or request a demo at https://blueridgeglobal.com/request-demo/.

