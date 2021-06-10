Pittsburgh, PA, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRESS CONFERENCE ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR RELEASE THURSDAY JUNE 10, 2021

MARLIN WOODS FORMALLY ANNOUNCES INDEPENDENT CANDIDACY FOR MAYOR OF PITTSBURGH

PITTSBURGH, PA- Community leader, small business owner, and born and raised Pittsburgh resident, Marlin D. Woods of East Liberty, will formally announce his candidacy for Mayor on Thursday, June 10th, 2021, at 6:00 pm, at the Highland Park Reservoir in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Marlin Woods is a leader and believes that leadership is a responsibility of selfless service, fostering a collaboration of ideas and empowering minds that represent every corner of Pittsburgh. Listening to the resident, understanding the opportunities and making decisions for each individual resident in all 90 communities is his mission. Consistency, accountability and transparency are examples of the work he believes it takes to achieve success. These are the values Marlin lives by every day to secure a quality of life that will leave an example for generations. With a belief that responsibility raises our sights and forges our path, Marlin will lead Pittsburgh to a New Beginning as he becomes Mayor in the upcoming election.

Woods’ Independent candidacy provides The City of Pittsburgh with a choice they have not had since Mayor Richard Caliguiri ran as an Independent in 1977. His vision is to bring the voice back to the residents. He asks for their support and to vote for him in the upcoming November 2nd election.

This is his first run for public office.

Highland Park is located on Reservoir Drive, Pittsburgh, PA. All members of the press and the public are invited to help kick off this campaign. Please direct all media inquiries to Linda Jo Thornberg at 412-203-1996 or email at press@marlinwoods.com.

Marlin Woods welcomes in-person, virtual and phone interviews at this time. For more information, please visit www.marlinwoods.com. You can view Marlin's campaign video here: https://youtu.be/duxm9wsu2tA.

