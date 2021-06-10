Experts from the American Institutes for Research and IMPAQ to Present at the 2021 AcademyHealth Virtual Annual Research Meeting

Arlington, Virginia, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) and IMPAQ, an AIR affiliate, will present several sessions at the upcoming virtual AcademyHealth 2021 Annual Research Meeting. Participants will be able to access live virtual presentations between June 14-17, and all the virtual content through July 19.

AcademyHealth is a professional organization that supports and serves health services researchers and policymakers, as well as health care practitioners and stakeholders. The Annual Research Meeting focuses on new research, innovative methods, and robust discussions about the effect of health services research on health policy and practice.

Presentations by AIR and IMPAQ experts will cover a wide array of topics, including antibiotic prescribing trends during COVID-19, building effective multi-stakeholder research teams, food insecurity among the U.S. health care workforce, aligning systems with communities to advance shared measurement, and more.

AIR and IMPAQ presentations and posters are listed below. The full conference website may be accessed at https://academyhealth.org/events/site/2021-annual-research-meeting.

Monday, June 14

2:45 – 3:45 p.m.

Food Insecurity Among the Healthcare Workforce in the U.S. (Podium Presentation)

Session: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Health Care Workforce

IMPAQ presenters/authors: Xi Cen, Brandy Farrar and Talia Fish

Tuesday, June 15

12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Antibiotic Prescribing Trends During 2020- COVID-19 Pandemic (Interactive Poster)

Poster Session: Improving Safety, Quality and Value

IMPAQ presenters/authors: Karishma Desai, Karin Johnson and Ilene Harris

State-Based Frameworks for Allocation and Access to Remdesivir in the COVID-19 Pandemic (Interactive Poster)

Poster Session: Improving Safety, Quality and Value

IMPAQ presenters/authors: Sanchari Ghosh, Sabeen Ali and Karishma Desai

2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Building Effective Multi-Stakeholder Research Teams: Resources for Engagement Success

Session: Special Sessions

AIR presenter/author: Lee Thompson

Wednesday, June 16

1:15 – 2:15 p.m.

Association Between the Use of Regional Anesthesia and Chronic Opioid Use Among Medicare Patients Undergoing Total Knee Arthroplasty (Interactive Poster)

Poster Session: Mental Health and Substance Use

IMPAQ presenter/author: Xi Cen

2:15 – 3:15 p.m.

Using National Synthetic Data to Conduct Health Services Research (Podium Presentation)

Session: Evolution in Data Aggregation and Data Sharing for Health Care Management and Research

IMPAQ presenters/authors: Slava Katz and Brandon Hesgrove

Thursday, June 17

12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Aligning Systems with Communities to Advance Equity Through Shared Measurement

Poster Session: Structural Racism, Disparities, and Equity in Health

AIR presenter/author: Tandrea Hilliard-Boone

