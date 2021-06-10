SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CHMA, PFOH, PTON, and HGV Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Amryt Pharma plc (“Amryt”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, CHMA stockholders will receive 0.396 Amryt American Depositary Shares (“ADS”), each representing five Amryt ordinary shares, for each CHMA share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $4.51 based upon Amryt’s ADS’s June 9, 2021 closing price of $11.39. If you own CHMA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/chma/

Perpetual Federal Savings Bank (OTC: PFOH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Perpetual Federal Savings Bank (OTC: PFOH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“FMAO”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PFOH shareholders will elect to receive either 1.7766 shares of FMAO stock or $41.20 in cash for each share of PFOH common stock that they hold, subject to adjustment based upon 1,833,999 shares of FMAO to be issued in the merger. If you own PFOH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/pfoh/

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of the federal securities laws by the board of directors, and certain Company officers of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON), leading to a recall of more than 125,000 treadmills and pausing sales of the equipment after the machines were linked to the death of a child and dozens of other injuries. If you own PTON shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/pton/

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) in connection with the company’s proposed acquisition of Diamond Resorts International, Inc. (“Diamond”) from funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the “Apollo Funds”). Pursuant to the merger agreement, HGV will issue 34.5 million shares of common stock valued at $1.4 billion to the Apollo Funds and other Diamond stockholders. If you own HGV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/hgv/