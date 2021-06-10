Legends Business Group, Inc. Announces Resignations of Officers, Directors, Corporate Secretary, Treasurer

Henderson, Nevada, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legends Business Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: LGBS) is excited to announce a change in management and has accepted the resignation of all officers, directors and corporate security, who are to be relieved of all duties effective immediately and will have no further involvement with the company in any capacity. Paul Bakajin is the new CEO and Director of the company as of January 4, 2021.



Mr. Bakajin stated, “I’m very excited for this opportunity to be involved with a company like Legends Business Group, Inc. After many months of due diligence, I am very pleased to be moving forward in a proactive way in turning the company around. I have emailed all the necessary documents to OTC Markets, so that I may have access to upload our financial disclosures reports. “Current” status is the priority. Hard work and patience are what builds great companies. A new Company website will be available soon to reflect new business direction.

In light of these changes, we are requesting that you please disregard any and all past social media posts and/ or news releases. Currently, the only media outlet is the Company’s Twitter account @LegendsBusiness. We constantly monitor our website to effectively communicate with our shareholders, therefore, please email us at Info@legendsbusinessgroup.com. The Company’s website is: https://legendsbusinessgroup.com. All information can be verified at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LGBS/overview.

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company’s best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company’s public announcements.

Contact:

Legends Business Group, Inc.

Info@legendsbusinessgroup.com



