CrossTower partners with Khalsa Aid USA to launch Running4Oxygen COVID crisis relief effort in India

Jersey City, NJ, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossTower, one of the world’s fastest growing digital asset trading and investment firms, and Khalsa Aid USA, an international non-profit non-governmental organization (NGO) that provides humanitarian aid in disaster areas and civil conflict zones globally, announced the launch of Running4Oxygen, a fundraising initiative to help address the COVID crisis in India. Cboe Global Markets and Sudrania Fund Services Corp. were named as flagship sponsors of Running4Oxygen at the Bitcoin 2021 conference.

“Given that millions of people have been affected by the devastating second wave of COVID-19 outbreaks in India, including my own family, we are extremely grateful to Cboe and Sudrania for joining our effort to make a difference,” said CrossTower Co-Founder and CEO Kapil Rathi. “Our hope is to bring supplies and resources where they are urgently needed.”

With a fundraise goal of $500,000, Running4Oxygen is a virtual event that allows donors to run or walk, no matter where they are located. Even if donors choose not to run or walk, their contribution can make a difference in the lives of those suffering through this crisis.

“Cboe is committed to helping the people of India during this tremendously challenging time,” said Sharon Stanciel, Senior Director, Political and Civic Affairs at Cboe Global Markets. “We are happy to support Running4Oxygen and hope our contributions will help provide critical relief to those impacted by COVID-19.”

“In India, our staff has already been running a volunteer effort to connect medical facilities with those in need,” said Nilesh Sudrania, Co-Founder and CEO of Sudrania Fund Services. “Funding from Running4Oxygen will expand the reach of our effort to distribute life-saving medical equipment, including ventilators and oxygen-concentrators.”

Click here to donate and share on social @crosstower_ex #running4oxygen to help spread awareness. To learn more about CrossTower, please visit www.crosstower.com.

About CrossTower

Founded in 2019, CrossTower is a multi-asset investment and trading firm that empowers smart money to push the limits of what is possible with crypto. CrossTower launched its trading platform in 2020, and in 2021 introduced a capital markets desk with best-in-class services and products tailored to the needs of demanding traders and institutions alike, including hedge funds, family offices and other market participants. CrossTower has leveraged its vast experience in trading, technology, operational infrastructure, innovative pricing, regulations and compliance to make crypto and digital assets accessible to discerning retail and sophisticated institutional market participants. For more information, visit www.crosstower.com.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) provides cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to defining markets through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions. The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S., Canadian and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe, and owns EuroCCP, a leading pan-European equities clearing house. Cboe also is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

About Sudrania

Sudrania Fund Services is a global fund administrator based in Chicago, Illinois that leverages its proprietary Seamless platform, an award-winning, full-scale cloud-based, fund administration application which integrates portfolio, fund accounting and investor reporting, in order to provide best-in-class and cost-efficient solutions to both the traditional and alternative investment fund management community. Seamless Solutions can process high-frequency trading volumes to deliver daily NAV for hedge funds, cryptocurrency funds, SPVs, mutual funds, private equity funds, impact funds, commodity pools and mortgage funds. Sudrania’s operations and technology are SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3 audited, and it currently has over 550 staff across its seven offices globally. For more information, visit www.sudrania.com.