GTT: COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 27, 2021 - Information on the compensation of corporate officers

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 27, 2021

Information on the compensation of corporate officers

(pursuant to Articles L. 22-10-8, L. 22-10-9, R. 22-10-14 and R. 22-10-15 of the French Commercial Code)

The Combined General Meeting of GTT, which was held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the company's registered office, approved all the resolutions presented by the Board of Directors, in particular those relating to the compensation policy for corporate officers, as well as the resolution concerning the information mentioned in I. of Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code relating to the compensation paid and/or allocated to corporate officers in respect of the financial year ended December 31, 2020.

In accordance with the provisions of Articles L. 22-10-8, L. 22-10-9, R. 22-10-14 and R. 22-10-15 of the French Commercial Code, this information is presented below, together with the results of the vote on the resolutions.

• EIGHTH RESOLUTION :

Approval of the information relating to the compensation of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and the members of the Board of Directors mentioned in Article L. 22-10-9, I of the French Commercial Code.

Resolution adopted by 98.56%.

Information contained in Chapter 4 of the 2020 Universal Registration Document, sections 4.2.1.1 and 4.2.1.2.

• NINTH RESOLUTION

Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional components of the total compensation and benefits of any kind paid during fiscal year 2020 or granted in respect of the same fiscal year to Mr. Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Resolution adopted by 97.20%.

Information provided in Chapter 4 of the 2020 Universal Registration Document, section 4.2.1.2.3.

• TENTH RESOLUTION

Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for fiscal year 2021

Resolution adopted by 95.67%.

Information contained in Chapter 4 of the Company's Universal Registration Document, sections 4.2.2.1 and 4.2.2.3.

• ELEVENTH RESOLUTION

Approval of the remuneration policy for the members of the Board of Directors for fiscal year 2021.

Resolution adopted by 99.46%.

Information contained in Chapter 4 of the Company's Universal Registration Document, sections 4.2.2.1 and 4.2.2.2.

