AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report May 2021

MILWAUKEE, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

May YTD - May Beginning

Inventory 2021 2020 %Chg 2021 2020 %Chg May 2021 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 23,526 25,767 -8.7 97,397 77,280 26.0 47,406 40 < 100 HP 6,938 6,503 6.7 29,208 23,119 26.3 22,459 100+ HP 1,751 1,362 28.6 8,442 6,863 23.0 6,419 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 32,215 33,632 -4.2 135,047 107,262 25.9 76,284 4WD Farm Tractors 253 156 62.2 1,180 984 19.9 569 Total Farm Tractors 32,468 33,788 -3.9 136,227 108,246 25.8 76,853 Self-Prop Combines 361 271 33.2 1,774 1,569 13.1 991

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.




