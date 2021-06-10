AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report May 2021

MILWAUKEE, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 May YTD - MayBeginning
Inventory
 20212020%Chg 20212020%ChgMay 2021
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP23,52625,767-8.7 97,39777,28026.047,406
 40 < 100 HP6,9386,5036.7 29,20823,11926.322,459
 100+ HP1,7511,36228.6 8,4426,86323.06,419
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors32,21533,632-4.2 135,047107,26225.976,284
4WD Farm Tractors25315662.2 1,18098419.9569
Total Farm Tractors32,46833,788-3.9 136,227108,24625.876,853
Self-Prop Combines36127133.2 1,7741,56913.1991

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

