Purchase of shares

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 497

June 10th, 2021

MANAGER’S TRANSACTION

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces that the company today has received pursuant to section 38 of the Capital Market Act and section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, where Mr. Martin Overgaard Hansen notifies Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S ("Glunz & Jensen ") that Mr. Martin Overgaard Hansen has purchased 300 shares in Glunz & Jensen at nominal DKK 20.



After the purchase, Mr. Martin Overgaard Hansen owns a total of 300 shares, corresponding to 0,02 % of the total share capital and voting rights in Glunz & Jensen.

See attached information for further details.

For further information please contact:

CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen: phone +45 22 60 84 05

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03

