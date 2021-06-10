Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. Adds New Board Member Nolan de Graaff

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. (“TB2”), a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, is dedicated to preserving the history of aviation in Scottsdale, Arizona, honoring all military veterans, and creating unique educational opportunities and scholarships for Arizona veteran and non-veteran students studying all aspects of aviation. TB2 is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Board of Directors member, Nolan de Graaff.



Mr. de Graaff is the Owner and President of Ice Now, LLC, founded in 2009, a regional packaged ice manufacturer and delivery service operating in Arizona, Nevada, Southern Utah, and Southern California. His company has been named as one of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list for the fourth year in a row. Ice Now provides quality ice bags to grocery chains, convenience stores, restaurants, golf courses, construction sites, large events and more. Ice Now also produces snow for special events in winter months.

Nolan holds a Bachelor of Science in Managerial Economics from the University of California, Davis. He provides non-profit support to various organizations around the Phoenix and Las Vegas metros areas.

Mr. de Graaff commented, “It is a great honor to be invited to join the Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial Board. The men and women of this organization, both current and past, have done a fantastic job preserving the legacy of Thunderbird Field II and what it has meant to the region. This foundation is striving to provide direct assistance to our great Veterans and I could not be prouder. Additionally, TB2 is making great strides in scholarship funding for Arizona college students seeking aeronautical professions. I am proud to be a part of the future development of this organization’s mission objectives. Also, I would like to thank the fellow board members for this amazing opportunity.”

Steve Ziomek, Chairman & President of TB2, stated, “TB2 is privileged to have another top-notch individual join our Board of Directors. Nolan, who comes from a military family, brings a diversified background, from collegiate sports to business and philanthropy. He will immediately become an integral part of the TB2 mission.”

About Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc.

Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. During World War II, an airfield named Thunderbird Field II was built for the sole purpose of training U.S. Army Air Corps pilots in 1942. Thunderbird Field II graduated over 5,500 men and women pilots of who many saw military action in Europe and the Pacific. The field and school were deactivated on October 16, 1944, sold to Arizona State Teachers College (ASU), then to the Arizona Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, and finally to the City of Scottsdale in 1966 and is now known as Scottsdale Airport (SDL). TB2 has a permanent memorial at the entrance of the Scottsdale Airport, honoring the service men and women of the nation's five armed services: Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Air Force, as well as POW-MIAs. For more information, please visit www.tbird2.org.

