Reservoir Analysis Market to grow at Substantial CAGR by 2027 | Market Research Future (MRFR)

Pune, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservoir Optimization Needs Drive the Market

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global reservoir analysis market is poised to grow at an impressive CAGR during the review period (2020 to 2027).

Reservoir analysis refers to the study and monitoring of onshore and offshore oil & gas basins. Reservoir analysis is used to optimize the planning of producer and injector well placements and monitor the overburden to detect any geomechanical changes associated with compaction effects. These services are imperative to keep a check on full reservoir condition and monitor pressure and temperature.

It uses representative geological core samples to address reservoir uncertainty associated with drilling and completion fluids, treatment fluids, stimulation fluids, workovers, scaling, scale inhibition and gas storage. Increasing government focus on reservoir simulations and efficient management of onshore and offshore reservoirs substantiate the market's growth.

The increased renewable power generation, alongside growing government mandates and updated policies, increases the reservoir analysis market share. 4D project involving repeating 3D seismic surveys over producing reservoirs to identify changes in the physical state of the reservoir are major reservoir analysis market trends. Depending upon the environmental conditions, reservoir analysis types and hardware are repeated.

Any observable difference in the seismic response is derived entirely from physical changes in the reservoir. Besides, the strong market growth is attributed to the rising global energy demand and the escalating urbanization rate across emerging regions. Rising advances in technologies, alongside the need to provide the clean & highly efficient energy supply, are projected to impact market growth positively.







Additionally, growing complexities in energy distribution increasing demand for expansion of hydrocarbon recovery contribute to the reservoir analysis market growth. With the rise in demand for reservoir analysis, the market is projected to witness significant traction during the forecast period.

On the other hand, high initial installment and maintenance costs of reservoir analysis restrain the market growth and impact sales. Reservoir analysis technology providers increasingly focus on reducing the overall cost of services. Also, substantial investments required to implement these services pose challenges for market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Reservoir Analysis Market

The onset of COVID-19 significantly accelerated the adoption of digital technologies across the oil and gas industry. This, as a result, fostered interest in digital data acquisition, considered the backbone of all digital transformation workflows. On the other hand, pandemic-related issues have imposed problems ranging from obtaining components and delivering end products to attracting workers from quarantines.

The pandemic-driven lockdown put a brake on the production of several key components, which led to spiking the prices and lowering the demand for equipment and devices used in reservoir analysis. Besides, strict lockdown mandates restricted cross-border trade between countries, another detrimental for the reservoir analysis market growth.

However, the reservoir analysis industry is rapidly getting back to normal, witnessing significant demand for energy in industrial sectors worldwide. The demand for geomodeling & reservoir simulation, data acquisition & monitoring and reservoir sampling services in onshore and offshore applications is expected to pick up following the uplift of lockdown in many countries.





Industry Trends

The reservoir analysis market outlook appears extremely positive. Emerging markets across the globe provide untapped opportunities for the reservoir analysis market. Significantly rising pollution levels led by the rapid industrialization and urbanization in developing regions offer lucrative opportunities for global players. Growing government mandates & policy updates, alongside increasing renewable power generation, fosters the reservoir analysis market size.

Growing complexities in the grid networks due to the dependence on renewable energy resources push the reservoir analysis market growth. The global energy demand is projected to grow significantly in the years to come due to the ever-increasing population, rapid urbanization & industrialization, growing infrastructure activities, and enhanced access to electricity.

Segmentation

The reservoir analysis market is segmented based on Reservoir type, service, application, and regions. The reservoir type segment is sub-segmented into conventional and unconventional. The service segment is sub-segmented into geo modeling & reservoir simulation, data acquisition & monitoring, and reservoir sampling. The application segment is sub-segmented into onshore and offshore. By region, the analysis is segmented into Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and the rest-of-the-world.

Regional Analysis

North America leads the global reservoir analysis market. The region would maintain its leading position throughout the review period. Government initiatives to enhance reservoir productivity and respond to unconventional reservoir simulation challenges drive the market growth.

Besides, the rise in renewable energy sources increases reservoir analysis uses. The US reservoir analysis market has been growing significantly over the past few years. Moreover, factors such as the well-grown economy, technological advances, and population drive the regional market growth.

Europe holds the second-largest share globally in terms of reservoir analysis market revenues. The market is majorly driven by the growing need for geomodeling and reservoir simulation. Increased adoption of several cloud-based services through production systems and several distribution channels substantiate market growth. Furthermore, countries such as Germany and the UK have set targets to increase the renewable energy generation capacities and the power generation mix.

Asia Pacific accounts for a sizable reservoir analysis market value. Heightened demand for reservoir analysis and growth opportunities presented by oil and gas sectors allow the region to stay ahead in the global market. Rising pressure to control pollution levels allows excellent market growth.

Furthermore, significant market expansion of the industrial sector and the presence of leading global players in the region increase the reservoir analysis market size. China, Japan, South Korea, and India account for considerable reservoir analysis market shares in the region due to the favorable government policies supporting the Foreign Direct Investments (FDI).





Competitive Analysis

The reservoir analysis market is experiencing rising strategic deals, such as mergers & acquisitions, expansion, collaboration, and product launches. Key industry players also make strategic investments in research and development activities and fostering their expansion plans.

For instance, recently, on May 4, 2021, Singapore announced sending out drones to watch over reservoirs. Drones programmed to monitor water quality and activities would be deployed over two reservoirs. Data also is collected on water activities, such as fishing and paddling, in and along the edge of the reservoir to ensure these are carried out safely.

Key players involved in the reservoir analysis market are Intertek Group Plc (UK), Expro Group (UK), Halliburton (US), Tristan Canada Core Laboratories (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), ALS Limited (Australia), General Electric (US), CGG (France), SGS SA (Switzerland), Schlumberger Limited (US), and Weatherford International PLC (US).



