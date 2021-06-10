NFM Lending Named as a Top Mortgage Lender Nationally, #1 in Maryland

Linthicum Heights, MD, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is proud to announce that they ranked #1 in Maryland and #37 nationally in the Top Mortgage Lenders 2021 by Scotsman Guide.

Each year, Scotsman Guide compiles a list of the nation's top-producing mortgage companies and publicly traded banks by their total yearly mortgage volume. According to their website, "Top Mortgage Lenders is the mortgage industry's most comprehensive, most intensely verified list of its kind." NFM Lending had an overall mortgage volume of $7,971,800,083 and 25,783 loans closed. They moved up from being ranked #43 nationally in 2020. For the second year in a row, they claim the top position in Maryland.

"It's been a goal for over 20 years to one day be the #1 mortgage lender in the State of Maryland," said David Silverman, Founder/CEO of NFM Lending. "The fact that we are also in the top 40 in the nation is amazing considering we started this company in 1998 with two people. We will continue to strive to work with the best in the industry while improving our culture. When we do that well, we will continue to climb in the national rankings."

NFM Lending was also recognized in the Top Mortgage Lenders in 2012-2013 and 2017-2020. Mortgage Executive Magazine has recognized NFM as a 'Top 100 Mortgage Company' six times.

In addition to business performance, NFM Lending is also consistently recognized for its exceptional company culture. These awards include '50 Best Companies to Work For' by Mortgage Executive Magazine; 'Top Mortgage Employer' by National Mortgage Professional Magazine; 'Top Work Place' by both The Washington Post and The Baltimore Sun; and finalist in the "Best Places to Work" by Baltimore Business Journal. NFM Lending is proud of these accomplishments and looks forward to another successful year.

About NFM Lending



NFM Lending is a mortgage lending company currently licensed in 42 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, and Freedmont Mortgage Group. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

Media contact:

NFM Lending 1888233009

Attachment