U.S. Economy Drives Global Recovery from COVID-19 Pandemic

BOCA RATON, FL, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. economy, flushed with COVID-19 stimulus money and success with the nationwide vaccination campaign, is driving the global economy.

“The strength of the U.S. economy is driving the world economic recovery,” said Mitch Gould, CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “The robust economy in America looks to help workers in countries around the world."

Gould said reports indicate that the U.S. is not only leading the worldwide economic rebound, but it is the driving force behind it.

The Washington Post recently reported that the “U.S. economy is gathering so much steam that its gains will not stay at home.”

The U.S., according to the Post, will be the “largest single contributor to global growth for the first time since 2005.”

Gould said this is no surprise since many sectors weathered the pandemic well.

“A lot of retail sales just migrated to the Internet,” Gould said, adding that the U.S. continues to see steady, but slow job growth and economists are predicting an economic boom driven by pent-up consumer demand. “People have been stuck home for more than a year. They want to get out, plan postponed weddings, take vacations, and attend previously-canceled graduations.”

As America moves past COVID-19, Gould said he expects the economic rebound to continue.

Gould understands the economy from the perspectives of U.S. retailers and health and wellness product manufacturers who plan to launch products in America.

Gould has signed up several new brands with innovative health and wellness products during the second quarter.

“I talk daily to CEOs of health and wellness brands who want to break into the U.S. market,” Gould said. “They see the economic rebound occurring and want to be part of it.”

Gould has been working with health and wellness brands for years.

“I have seen many companies struggle when they launch a product in a foreign country, such as the U.S.,” Gould said, adding that he developed his “Evolution of Distribution” platform to ease the transition into the U.S. market.

“My ‘Evolution of Distribution” platform brings all the services a brand needs to launch a product, including sales, logistics, and marketing, ” Gould said.

Instead of hiring an entire U.S. sales team with support staff, Gould said NPI becomes the U.S. headquarters for these companies.

“We provide sales expertise, regulatory compliance services, and a marketing team that specializes in health and wellness products,” Gould. “We offer a turnkey operation that is cost-effective and emphasizes speed to market.”

Gould is a third-generation retail professional with more than 30 years of consumer goods experience.

“During the early 2000s, I placed more than 150 health and wellness products onto the virtual shelves of Amazon’s new health and wellness category,” Gould said. “I met Jeff Fernandez, who was part of the Amazon team that spearheaded the launch of the new sports nutrition category. He needed products and I had the contacts with major sports nutrition brands.”

Fernandez is now president of NPI.

“Jeff and I have more than a half-century of experience in the retail industry. Jeff was a buyer for Amazon and Walmart, the two largest retailers in the country,” Gould said, adding that he has placed consumer goods with all the major retailers in the country.

“This is the experience and knowledge that we possess to help our clients enter the U.S. market,” he added.

