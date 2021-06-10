Build With Robots Expands Into New Space

Albuquerque, NM, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Build With Robots, an Albuquerque-based, worker integrated robotics and automation firm, is changing the way companies get back to work. The company has grown automating the drudgery and risk of many jobs.

During the COVID pandemic shutdown, the company shifted its focus on creating disinfecting robots, which are now being used nationwide in schools, airports and businesses. The demand continues to surge, and the company has tripled its space and plans on doubling its workforce by the end of 2022. Sales are expected to be in excess of $10 million in 2021.

“What we’ve done is develop a way for people to safely get back to life pre-pandemic,” explained Build With Robots Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Ennis. “Our system allows people to have trust in the places they need and want to be.”

The disinfecting robots, named Breezy One™, welcomed people Wednesday to the new Build With Robots location at the Glorieta Station development in Downtown Albuquerque. The robots also performed a demonstration of how they are able to disinfect 100,000 square feet in 45 minutes.

Build With Robots received LEDA and JTIP funding from the New Mexico Department of Economic Development, which helped fund the expansion. The engineering, sales and marketing are all handled at the new office. Robot production is done in partnership with Albuquerque-based Delta Electronics.

“With support from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the state Economic Development Department is partnering with Build With Robots and other innovative companies who are choosing New Mexico for high-tech manufacturing,” said Economic Development Department Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes. “Today we see that these collaborations are creating higher-paying jobs and more opportunities in the state. Congratulations to Build With Robots as it moves into its new Albuquerque location.”

“As we continue to grow, we will focus on other sectors,” Ennis added. “If robots can do some of the most mundane and risky jobs, it allows the workforce of the future to focus on those things that only humans can do.”

