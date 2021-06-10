Proactive news headlines Amarillo Gold, Deep South Resources, Harvest One and Green Battery Minerals

New York , June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
Lingo Media Corporation (CVE:LM) (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) (FRA:LIMA) subsidiary ELL Technologies to be rebranded as Everybody Loves Languages
Binovi Technologies Corp (CVE:VISN) (OTCQB:BNVIF) seeing success with its vision technology products at the John McEnroe Tennis Academy
Amarillo Gold Corporation (CVE:AGC) (OTCQB:AGCBF) acquires additional exploration concession for its Lavras do Sul Project in Brazil
Playgon Games' Inc (CVE:DEAL) (OTCQB:PLGNF) (FRA:7CR) Vegas Lounge live dealer casino draws in thousands of visitors in its first month
Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) says its Helix eSports division is partnering with GUNNAR Optiks for gaming glasses marketing
Marvel Discovery Corp (CVE:MARV) (OTCPINK:IMTFF) (FRA:O4T1) acquires additional 274 claims within highly prospective Gander Zone area of Newfoundland
Soma Gold Corp says 1Q revenue topped $9.75M; sets production target date for Nechi
Deep-South Resources Inc (CVE:DSM) (OTCMKTS:DSMTF) sees continued success with its 10,000m drill program at Haib copper project
Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:TASE) (NASDAQ:SFET) subsidiary signs partnership deal to bring its zero-trust network access solution to the Swiss market
GR Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:GRSL) (OTCQB:GRSLF) (FRA:GPE) unveils bonanza silver intercept of up to 10,777 grams per ton at La Colorada vein
Harvest One Cannabis Inc (CVE:HVT) (OTCQB:HRVOF) reaches agreements for US market expansion of its retail distribution footprint with five major National key account partners
Golden Tag Resources Ltd (CVE:GOG) (OTCQB:GTAGF) identifies second bulk tonnage zone over 550 vertical metre extent at its San Diego silver project in Mexico
Nextech AR Solutions Corp (CSE:NTAR) (OTCQB:NEXCF) (NEO:NTAR) (FRA:N29) says it and partner awarded $150,000 to advance educational augmented reality in Ontario
LexaGene Holdings Inc (OTCQB:LXXGF) (CVE:LXG) (FRA:5XS2) says its MiQLab System detected a bacterium 36-times faster than traditional methods
HempFusion Wellness Inc (TSE:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FRA:8OO) launches Probulin Probiotics products through Ireland's top pharmacy and retailer
Willow Biosciences Inc (TSE:WLLW) (OTCQX:CANSF) (FRA:3D7) strikes first commercial supply agreement for CBG with UK cosmetics firm Cellular Goods
Stifel GMP lifts target price on Neo Lithium Corp (CVE:NLC) (OTCQX:NTTHF) (FRA:NE2) after significant resource expansion at Argentina project
The Valens Company Inc (TSE:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) (FRA:7LV) joins the Cannabis Council of Canada
Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUMN) says new drill results from Rodeo expansion program show good potential to increase the life of mine
Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) (CSE:VS) (FRA:BMVB) to enable Shopify entrepreneurs to promote their products using its prizing technology
Green Battery Minerals Inc (CVE:GEM) (OTCMKTS:GBMIF) (FRA:BR2) says gap environmental analysis on Berkwood graphite project successfully completed
African Gold Group Inc (CVE:AGG) (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) (FRA:3A61) updates on its corporate social responsibility projects in Mali in Q1 2021
Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) (FRA:V7XN) says smart glasses expand AR surgical product presence to support shoulder, knee and spine surgeries
NEO Battery Materials Ltd (CVE:NBM) (OTCMKTS:NBMFF) (FRA:1BC) appoints James Suk and Dr Andrew Fraser as advisors as it bids to access non-dilutive government funding in Canada
Fobi AI Inc (CVE:FOBI) (OTCQB:FOBIF) inks licensing deal with CareSpace to utilize Wallet Pass in helping college campuses verify vaccinations
Plurilock Security Inc (CVE:PLUR) (OTCQB:PLCKF) wins add-on order from a California state agency
Orgenesis Inc (NASDAQ:ORGS) (FRA:45O) says enrollment is underway for a Phase 2 rotator cuff repair study of its Tissue Genesis Icellator
